Where to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards Online

After relocating to Las Vegas in 2022, music’s biggest night is returning to Los Angeles. Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year will host the 65th Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live today on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena.

The former Daily Show host and Grammy-nominated comedian told The Hollywood Reporter that this year’s show is “going to be the most star-studded room the Grammys has been for many, many years.”

The best new artist nominees are Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samar Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg. Beyoncé is nominated for nine golden gramophones, and she’s expected to become the artist with the most Grammys at today’s show. (The pop superstar currently has 28 awards and needs to win four to claim the top title, which is currently held by the late conductor Georg Solti, who won 31.)

The Recording Academy announced new Grammy categories that will be awarded at this year’s show, including Songwriter of the Year (non-classical), Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Alternative Music Performance and more.

The Special Merit Awards also returned for the first time since 2020. The ceremony took place Saturday at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, where Lifetime Achievement awards were given to Nirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

Below, keep reading to find out when and where to watch the 2023 Grammys and the preview ceremony online.

Grammys 2023: Red Carpet, Premiere Ceremony, Awards Date and Time

The 65th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and will stream Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb 5, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. PT/8 to 11:30 p.m. ET.

The premiere ceremony — where the majority of this year’s 91 awards across classical, jazz, R&B, global music and other genres will be given — will be livestreamed from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Randy Rainbow will host the premiere ceremony, which will feature performances by The Blind Boys of Alabama with La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar and Carlos Vives.

Who Is Performing at the 2023 Grammys?

Nominated artists Bad Bunny; Brandi Carlile; DJ Khaled with Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross; Harry Styles; Lizzo; Luke Combs; Mary J. Blige; and Steve Lacy will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Also on the lineup is Sam Smith with Kim Petras; and Stevie Wonder with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton.

The show will also honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an all-star performance hosted by LL Cool J and produced by Questlove with music by the Roots as well as appearances by . Kacey Musgraves; Bonnie Raitt, Mick Fleetwood and Sheryl Crow; Maveric City Music and Quavo will take the stage for in-memoriam performances.

How to Watch the 2023 Grammys on TV and Online

Cable subscribers can watch the 2023 Grammys on their local CBS channel or livestream the ceremony online by logging into their TV provider account at CBS.com. The show will also stream live on Paramount+, which costs $5 to $10 per month and includes a seven-day free trial.

Read on below to see which live TV streaming services offer CBS to watch the Grammys without traditional cable.

Who Are the 2023 Grammy Nominees?

Ahead, see who’s nominated for the major categories as well as in pop, rap, R&B, blues, country, reggae, jazz and global music, and check out the full list of Grammy nominations here.

