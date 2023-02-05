Where to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards Online

- Share this article on Facebook
After relocating to Las Vegas in 2022, music’s biggest night is returning to Los Angeles. Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year will host the 65th Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live today on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena.
The former Daily Show host and Grammy-nominated comedian told The Hollywood Reporter that this year’s show is “going to be the most star-studded room the Grammys has been for many, many years.”
The best new artist nominees are Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samar Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg. Beyoncé is nominated for nine golden gramophones, and she’s expected to become the artist with the most Grammys at today’s show. (The pop superstar currently has 28 awards and needs to win four to claim the top title, which is currently held by the late conductor Georg Solti, who won 31.)
The Recording Academy announced new Grammy categories that will be awarded at this year’s show, including Songwriter of the Year (non-classical), Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Alternative Music Performance and more.
The Special Merit Awards also returned for the first time since 2020. The ceremony took place Saturday at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, where Lifetime Achievement awards were given to Nirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.
Below, keep reading to find out when and where to watch the 2023 Grammys and the preview ceremony online.
Grammys 2023: Red Carpet, Premiere Ceremony, Awards Date and Time
The 65th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and will stream Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb 5, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. PT/8 to 11:30 p.m. ET.
The premiere ceremony — where the majority of this year’s 91 awards across classical, jazz, R&B, global music and other genres will be given — will be livestreamed from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.
Randy Rainbow will host the premiere ceremony, which will feature performances by The Blind Boys of Alabama with La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar and Carlos Vives.
Who Is Performing at the 2023 Grammys?
Nominated artists Bad Bunny; Brandi Carlile; DJ Khaled with Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross; Harry Styles; Lizzo; Luke Combs; Mary J. Blige; and Steve Lacy will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Also on the lineup is Sam Smith with Kim Petras; and Stevie Wonder with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton.
The show will also honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an all-star performance hosted by LL Cool J and produced by Questlove with music by the Roots as well as appearances by . Kacey Musgraves; Bonnie Raitt, Mick Fleetwood and Sheryl Crow; Maveric City Music and Quavo will take the stage for in-memoriam performances.
How to Watch the 2023 Grammys on TV and Online
Cable subscribers can watch the 2023 Grammys on their local CBS channel or livestream the ceremony online by logging into their TV provider account at CBS.com. The show will also stream live on Paramount+, which costs $5 to $10 per month and includes a seven-day free trial.
Read on below to see which live TV streaming services offer CBS to watch the Grammys without traditional cable.
FuboTV Stream live and on-demand from over 100 cable channels (including CBS) with a FuboTV subscription. Plans are $75 tor $95 per month and a free seven-day trial is available to new subscribers.
Hulu with Live TV The streaming on-demand video platform’s live TV option includes CBS and starts at $70 per month for the ad-supported option or $76 monthly for the ad-free plan. The subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+ as well as access to Hulu original content such as Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pam & Tommy and more.
Paramount+ Subscribers of the streamer can watch the music ceremony live on CBS. Plans are $5 per month for the ad-supported Essential package or $10 monthly for the Premium option with limited ads on select content and live TV shows. New customers who sign up for the seven-day trial can watch the Grammys for free during that period.
YouTube TV The popular video platform’s live TV service offers access to over 85 networks, including your local ABC channel. Monthly subscriptions start at $65, but new subscribers can get a deal right now for $55 per month for the first three months.
Who Are the 2023 Grammy Nominees?
Ahead, see who’s nominated for the major categories as well as in pop, rap, R&B, blues, country, reggae, jazz and global music, and check out the full list of Grammy nominations here.
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samar Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“You and Me On the Rock,” Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As it Was,” Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Rennaissance, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu,” Gayle
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“God Did,” DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt
Best Music Video
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“Yet To Come,” BTS
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“All Too Well: The Short Film”, Taylor Swift
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only, Adele
Our World, Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok live performance), Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, Various Artists
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Rosewood,” Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo & Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue”), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated,” Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.
“On My Knees,” Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs Du Sol
Best R&B Performance
“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé
“Here With me,” Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Over,” Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk, Cory Henry
Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy
Drones, Terrace Martin
Starfruit, Moonchild
Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas
Best Rap Performance
“God Did,” DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
“Vegas,” Doja Cat
“Pushin P,” Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled ft. Future & SZA
“Wait for U,” Future ft. Drake & Tems
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifar
“Big Energy (Live),” Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs,” Jack Harlow ft. Drake
“God Did,” DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“Pushin P,” Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
“Wait for U,” Future ft. Drake
Best Rap Album
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr. Morales & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan
“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris
“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo or Group Performance
“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You – Revisited,” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris
“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” Taylor Swift
“If I Was a Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert
“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” Willie Nelson
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Pasieros, Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
Viajante, Fonseca
Dharma +, Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
La 167, Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape, Malumo
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento, Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte
Alegoría, Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez
Motomami, Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
Abeja Reina, Chiquis
Un Canto por México – El Musical, Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe), Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido, Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solís
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way, Dr. John
Good To Be…, Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That…, Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward the Fray, The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain, Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside, Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues, Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie, Buddy Guy
Get On Board, Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down, John Mayall
Mississippi Son, Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far, Shemekia Copeland
Crown, Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance, Ben Harper
Set Sail, North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny, Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
Spellbound, Judy Collins
Revealer, Madison Cunningham
The Light At the End of the Line, Janis Ian
Age of Apathy, Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street, Punch Brothers
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling, Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted, Koffee
Scorcha, Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm, Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi, Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na,” Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love,” Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down,” Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini, Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba, Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura, Masa Takumi
