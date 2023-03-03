Where to Stream Oscar-Nominated Film ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Banshees of Inisherin has already won Golden Globe awards for best picture and best actor, and the dark comedy is among the second most-nominated films at this year’s Oscars.

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the critically acclaimed film is set in the early 1920s in Ireland and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends whose abrupt breakup sparks violence, suffering and self-reflection. Farrell won his second Golden Globe for his role as Pádraic, whose pal Colm (Gleeson) suddenly decides he no longer wants to socialize with him.

The film is nominated for nine Academy Awards (tying with Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front), including best picture, best director, best actor (Farrell), best supporting actor (Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), best supporting actress (Kerry Condon), best original score (Carter Burwell) and best original screenplay.

The Banshees of Inisherin marks a reunion for Farrell, Gleeson and McDonagh, who worked together on the award-winning film In Bruges. In The Hollywood Reporter‘s Actors Roundtable earlier this year, Farrell called Gleeson “a soulmate.”

“Brendan I adore … It doesn’t make sense — we’re so different in age and look, we live very different lives, we move through the world in very different ways, and yet, I swear to God, I’ve known him longer than the 46 years of my life,” said Farrell, who was recently a guest on THR‘s Awards Chatter podcast.

Below, read on to find out where to stream The Banshees of Inisherin online ahead of the 2023 Oscars.

Where to Watch The Banshees of Inisherin Online

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream online at Disney+ or HBO Max, or to buy or rent on sale for $1 to $10 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu. (Those who prefer to own a physical copy can buy the film on DVD or Blu-ray on sale for $14 to $18.)

Disney+ and HBO Max both require subscriptions ranging from $8 to $10 and up monthly. Disney+ is offering a promotional rate of $7 monthly for the first three months of the Basic ad-free package for new or returning subscribers; after that, the plan is $8 per month. Other subscription options include the ad-free Premium plan for $11 monthly, ad-supported bundles with Hulu and ESPN+ for $10 to $13 per month, or the ad-free Trio Premium package for $20 per month.

HBO Max is $10 per month for the ad-supported plan or $16 per month for the ad-free tier. Annual plans are $100 to $150, or a 16 to 20 percent discount off monthly billing. Both packages include access to films such as Elvis (which is also nominated for best picture), The Menu, Black Adam, Amsterdam and more, as well as award-winning series and original shows including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The White Lotus and others. However, only the ad-free plan lets subscribers stream in 4K UHD and download content to watch later.

You can watch The Banshees of Inisherin for free with a seven-day free trial to HBO Max, which is also available as an add-on on Hulu or Amazon’s Prime Video (both offer the channel for one week free for new subscribers).

After your first week, Hulu’s base plan starts at $8 per month and the HBO Max add-on is an extra $15 monthly. Prime Video access included with a membership to Amazon Prime ($15 monthly or $139 annually), which offers a 30-day free trial for new members. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service for $9 monthly.

Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a trial period, but new or current eligible Verizon customers can get the streamer for free with select Unlimited plans; learn more at Verizon here. AT&T subscribers may also get access to HBO Max for free with select wireless, Internet and TV plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream Choice; learn more here.