BTS Rapper J-Hope Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse Into His Solo Debut With New Documentary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While the Army awaits its heroes’ return to the stage as a group, BTS rapper J-Hope is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his debut as a solo artist with his new documentary, J-Hope in a Box.

Available to stream on Disney+ and Weverse beginning Friday (which happens to be the day before J-Hope’s 29th birthday), the film spans 85 minutes and follows the K-pop superstar’s journey making Jack in the Box (released in July 2022) and his first solo performance last year at Lollapalooza.

“[People] know BTS very well, but not how BTS’ J-Hope makes music,” the singer (né Jung Ho-seok) says in Korean in the documentary’s trailer. “It’s the first time I’m doing everything myself, starting from one to 10. The fire I’ve lit on my passion was actually arson. No one expected it to be out of control.”

Disney+ previously released the group’s concert film, BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA (which was filmed at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in late 2021), last fall during its Disney+ Day celebrations.

Below, find out more details on when and where to watch the BTS star’s new documentary, J-Hope in the Box online, including for free.

Watch ‘J-hope in a Box’ on Disney+ Buy now

Where to Watch J-Hope in a Box Online

J-Hope in the Box is available to stream starting Feb. 17 on Disney+ and Weverse. Disney+ requires a subscription, or you can buy the documentary in the Weverse shop for $22.

Disney+ costs $8 per month for the basic ad-supported package, but the streamer is offering a promotional rate for new or returning subscribers of $7 monthly for the first three months or $10 per month for the Hulu and Disney+ bundle.

Disney+ Subscription $8 and up per month Buy now

Another option for cord-cutters is the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ (which starts at $13 monthly) or the Hulu with Live TV package (which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+) available with or without ads starting at $70 per month. The package includes more than 75 sports, news and entertainment channels (such as ABC, CBS, NBC and others) and the option to add on HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels. The ad-free tier allows you to record up to 50 hours of Iive TV and download Hulu content for offline watching.

Hulu and Disney+ Bundle Subscription $13 monthly and up Buy now

Although Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a trial period, there’s one way to watch J-Hope in a Box for free. If you’re a new or current eligible Verizon customer, you can get Disney+ for free with select Unlimited plans. Learn more at Verizon here.

Where to Shop More J-Hope Merch Online

Whether you’re a veteran Army member or a newcomer, shope more merch from BTS’ J-Hope below.

Jack in the Box Vinyl Amazon J-Hope – Jack in The Box Vinyl [Limited Edition LP] $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Jack in the Box Weverse Albums Amazon Dreamus J-HOPE – Jack In The Box Weverse Album $15.62 on Amazon.com Buy now