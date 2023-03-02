When to Stream ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ and Listen to Its Starry Soundtrack Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Daisy Jones & The Six has yet to premiere, but the retro series is already causing a buzz for its bohemian wardrobe.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, the Prime Video original miniseries stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, the “heat-seeking” co-lead singer-songwriters of a fictitious Los Angeles band in the late 1970s. The group rises from obscurity to overnight success — only to break up at the height of their fame after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon round out the band members; the cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, Camila Morrone, Nabiye Be, Tom Wright and Seychelle Gabrielle.

In documentary-style episodes, the musicians sit down decades later and reveal how it all unraveled. The fictional band even released an album, Aurora, which serves as the series’ soundtrack. Spanning 11 tracks, the record was written by Blake Mills (of Simon Dawes) and veteran music producer Tony Berg and features contributions from Jackson Browne, Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford (of Mumford and Sons).

Costume designer Denise Wingate recently told Footwear News that while Stevie Nicks inspired the book, Daisy’s onscreen style was a blend of the Fleetwood Mac singer, Cher and Linda Ronstadt. Keough “really wanted to embody the character and really feel like the character was real,” said Wingate. “Riley herself is a very independent, free-spirited person who has her own style and really doesn’t care what anybody thinks. And I think she brought that to Daisy.”

For Waterhouse’s Karen, the wardrobe designer pulled inspiration from Patti Smith, Suzi Quatro and Marc Bolan from T. Rex, while Morrone’s character took style notes from Ali MacGraw.

Daisy Jones’ stars have used their offscreen wardrobes to promote the series, too. Keough, Waterhouse, Morrone and Be have donned ’70s-inspired looks during the show’s press tour. And viewers who want to get Daisy Jones’ onscreen looks will soon have their chance when bohemian-chic retailer Free People launches a capsule collection inspired by the show on March 13.

Ahead, find out when and where to watch Daisy Jones & The Six online without cable.

When and Where to Watch Daisy Jones & The Six Online

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video on March 3, and the first season spans 10 45-minute episodes released weekly in parts. The first three episodes will be available to stream Friday, with the next three arriving on March 10, followed by two more on March 17, and the final two parts on March 24.

The only way to watch the series is through the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform, which requires a membership to Amazon Prime ($15 monthly or $139 annually) or the stand-alone Prime Video service ($9 monthly). New subscribers can watch Daisy Jones & The Six for free with a 30-day free trial for either option.

Prime membership includes access to Amazon original series such as the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Peripheral, and Prime Video original films such as Somebody That I Used to Know, Shotgun Wedding and more. Prime members can also take advantage of exclusive deals on Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods groceries, early shopping and discounts during Prime Day events, speedy same- to two-day shipping and more perks.

Daisy Jones & the Six’s Aurora is available to buy or stream starting today on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify and other online music platforms.

