Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Film ‘Elvis’ Online

Even after embodying Elvis Presley on the big screen in Baz Luhrmann’s splashy awards-nominated biopic, Austin Butler still can’t shake the King of Rock ‘n Roll’s electrifying influence — one that has made him a first-time Oscar nominee.

At press tours, interviews and most recently the Golden Globes (where he accepted the award for best actor in a drama), the Elvis star seemed to be speaking with the music icon’s recognizable accent. After the ceremony, Butler said his voice was a result of “muscular habits [triggered] by being surrounded by his name everywhere. You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change. I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time and I had three years where that was my only focus in life. So I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Calling himself “so shy” as a child, Butler further explained on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, “the fact that now this is my job and I’m in front of a lot of people right now, this is not in my nature.”

Elvis has earned eight Academy Awards nods, including best picture, best lead actor, best costume design (Catherine Martin), best sound, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design, best cinematography and best film editing.

Below, read on to find out how to stream Elvis online.

Where to Watch Elvis Online

Ahead of the Oscars, Elvis is on sale for a limited time when you buy or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu ($3 to $17). The movie is also available to stream with a subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month for the ad-supported plan or $16 per month for the ad-free tier. Annual plans are $100 to $150, or a 16 to 20 percent discount off monthly billing. The streamer offers a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch Elvis for free during the promotional period.

Both packages include access to films such as The Banshees of Inisherin (which is also nominated for best picture), The Menu, Black Adam, Amsterdam and more, as well as award-winning series and original shows including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The White Lotus and others. However, only the ad-free plan lets subscribers stream in 4K UHD and download content to watch later.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on on Hulu or Amazon’s Prime Video, and both offer the channel for one week free for new subscribers.

After your first week, Hulu’s base plan starts at $8 per month and the HBO Max add-on is an extra $15 monthly. Prime Video access is included with a membership to Amazon Prime ($15 monthly or $139 annually), which offers a 30-day free trial for new members. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service for $9 monthly.