How to Stream Eurovision 2023 Online in the U.S.

Music fans can thank Eurovision for launching the careers of ABBA, Celine Dion, Olivia Newton-John and Måneskin. Now in its 67th edition, the annual European song contest is the longest-running TV competition in history (it debuted in 1956), but you don’t need to be on the continent to watch the world’s next music star.

Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra won 2022’s showdown with their song, “Stefania,” and Italian rock outfit Måneskin won the 2021 event with their song, “Zitti E Buoni.” (The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.) While Eurovision’s tradition means that the winning country hosts the following year’s event, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that Ukraine was unable to safely host the 2023 song contest due to the Russian invasion. This year’s competition will instead be hosted by the runner-up in Liverpool, England, on Ukraine’s behalf.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to stream Eurovision online in the U.S. and in Europe.

Eurovision 2023: Semifinals and Grand Final Dates and Times, Finalists

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest’s semifinals and grand final will be held from May 9 to 13 at Liverpool Arena in the U.K. This year’s lineup includes 31 countries.

The first semifinal will be broadcast May 9 starting at 21:00 CEST (12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET). The first half will feature performers from Croatia, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, Norway, Portugal and Serbia, and the second half consists of performers from Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Israel, Finland, Netherlands, Moldova, Sweden and Switzerland.

The second semifinal will air May 11 at 21:00 CEST (12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET). The lineup for the first half includes performers from Armenia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Iceland and Romania. The second half’s schedule features Albania, Australia, Austria, Georgia, Lithuania, Poland, San Marino and Slovenia.

The grand final will take place May 13 at 21:00 CEST (12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET).

Eurovision 2023 will air in Europe on the BBC, while those in the U.S. can stream the event through Peacock. Read on for more ways to watch the international song contest online, with and without cable.

How to Watch Eurovision 2023 Online in the U.S.

The semifinals and grand final can be streamed live on Peacock and on Eurovision’s YouTube channel in select regions. Olympic ice skating star Johnny Weir will host the streamer’s telecast with commentary and analysis of the big event.

Peacock costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. (Save 17 percent with annual billing, which is $50 or $100, respectively.) Both packages include next-day access to NBC and Bravo series, more than 80,000 hours of TV episodes and movies (including Cocaine Bear, Poker Face, Bel-Air, That ’70s Show, M3GAN and Oscar-nominated film Tár), more than 50 channels and live sports (including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE).

However, only the Premium Plus subscribers can watch their local NBC channel live, download select titles to watch offline later and enjoy an ad-free experience. New Peacock subscribers can also watch Eurovision 2023 for free with the streaming service’s seven-day trial.

You can also watch Eurovision 2023 in the U.S. through cable or a live TV streaming subscription that carries the BBC. The U.K. network is available on DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling and YouTube TV.

How to Watch Eurovision 2023 Online in Europe

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast in all nations with participating performers as well as a number of nonparticipating countries; learn more here.

BBC will also air Eurovision on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer. The British broadcasting service’s telecast will feature commentary from hosts Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc, radio DJ Scott Mills, and Rylan and Claire Sweeney.

If you have a subscription to Peacock or another live TV streaming service and prefer to access your account securely from outside of the U.S., you can do so with a virtual private network (VPN) service such as ExpressVPN. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across more than 90 countries while keeping your data private and secure, and new subscribers get three free months; learn more here.