Where to Stream Top Oscar-Nominated Film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Online

Everything Everywhere All At Once is the top Oscar-nominated film this year, nabbing a best picture nod and a historic best lead actress nomination for Michelle Yeoh (the first Asian woman to be recognized in the category).

Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a frazzled laundromat owner facing an IRS tax audit who gets pulled into an epic battle across parallel universes. The sci-fi adventure comedy also stars James Hong as her elderly father, best supporting actor nominee Ke Huy Quan (who won a Golden Globe for his role) as her husband Waymond, Stephanie Hsu as her daughter Joy and best supporting actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis as IRS case worker Deirdre Beaubeirdra.

Filmmaking duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) earned Academy Award nominations for best directing and best original screenplay, and the A24 film is also nominated for best costume design, best original score, best original song and best film editing, for a total of 11 recognitions.

EEAAO was nominated for six Golden Globes in the musical or comedy film category, with Yeoh taking home the prize for best actress and Quan winning best supporting actor.

“It’s taken a long time,” Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter after the Oscar nominations were announced. “But I think this is more than me. At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.

I’ve been in the movie business now for 40 years. When you have validation from your peers, all that is like the cherry on the cake.”

Quan, a former child actor (The Goonies, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), recently told THR that his acting dreams “dissipated” when he stepped away from Hollywood.

“I didn’t think this dream would ever come through,” Quan said. “It existed in my in my head, in my imagination, for the longest, longest time and when I had to step away it dissipated. It was so far, far away, and for it to make its way back is incredible.”

Everything Everywhere debuted last year at South by Southwest Film Festival, where THR‘s David Rooney wrote, “this frenetically plotted serve of stoner heaven is insanely imaginative and often a lot of fun… This is sure to be a rowdy opening-night entry [SXSW], and the A24 release (produced by the Russo Brothers) does have a winning card in the game lead performance of [Yeoh].”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 12 on ABC live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Ahead of the ceremony, keep reading to find out how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once online, and learn where to stream all of the other 2023 Oscar-nominated movies here.

Where to Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once Online

A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once is available to stream on Showtime, which costs $11 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. A subscription includes access to films such as Good Will Hunting, Twilight and more, as well as Showtime original series and awards-nominated shows such as Yellowjackets, George & Tammy, Your Honor, Ziwe, Billions, Vice, The Chi, Ray Donovan and others. Subscribers can also watch live TV and sports including Showtime Championship Boxing and Bellator MMA, stream ad-free content and download episodes on mobile devices to watch later offline.

Showtime is also available as an add-on for subscribers of Hulu (an extra $11 per month), Paramount+ (bundles start at $12 per month and include a one-week trial) and Amazon’s Prime Video (an extra $11 monthly)

You can buy or rent EEAAO on Prime Video (on sale for $17), Apple TV, Google Play or Vudu.