‘Invasion’ Season 2 Sees Humanity Rebuilding After Aliens Attack — Here’s When to Stream the Sci-Fi Series Online

After an alien attack nearly destroys Earth, the human race must rebuild in the second season of Invasion — but the war isn’t over yet.

The sci-fi series premieres Aug. 23 on Apple TV+ and “picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans,” per the logline. The drama’s second season follows the invasion through the eyes of people around the world: Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), a mother of two who leads her family to survival; Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna), a JASA communications specialist who helps the Japan-led defeat of the first alien attack; Trevante (Shamier Anderson), a Navy Seal who returns home from Afghanistan; and Jamila (India Brown) and Monty (Paddy Holland), two school children who must go on after their friend Caspar (Billy Barratt) is left brain dead from a seizure related to the invasion. The second season also stars Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Enver Gjokaj.

Invasion was co-created by Academy- and Emmy Awards-nominated producer and showrunner Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Kinberg previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he consulted experts from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the SETI Institute, a research organization devoted to investigating life beyond Earth, for opinions on everything from astrophysics to what governments and militaries might actually do in the case of an invasion.

“I think a part of science fiction, especially when it comes to aliens, that sometimes people don’t get right in storytelling, is what is in place right now in our militaries and our governments in case of an alien visitation,” said Kinberg.

Below, find out when to stream Invasion, the episode release schedule and how to watch the series for free.

How to Watch Invasion: Episode Release Schedule

Season two of Invasion premieres on Aug. 23 and streams exclusively on Apple TV+. The season spans 10 episodes, and one will be released every Wednesday through Oct. 25.

The only way to stream Invasion is with a subscription to Apple TV+, which costs $7 per month and includes on-demand access to the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso alongside other original series such as The Morning Show, Severance, WeCrashed, Extrapolations, Foundation and Silo. New subscribers can watch both seasons of Invasion for free during the seven-day trial.