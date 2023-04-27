How to Watch James Corden’s ‘Last Last Late Late Show’ and Final Carpool Karaoke with Adele Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

James Corden is stepping away from his desk at The Late Late Show, which takes its final bow on Thursday, April 27 at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Dubbed The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden, the episode caps off the comedian’s eight years leading the live talk show series. The 44-year-old actor and late-night host revealed that Harry Styles and Will Farrell will join him for his last episode, while Adele will close out the final ride of Carpool Karaoke, which will air April 26 at 10 p.m. ET before the talk show’s final broadcast.

Ahead of Corden’s grand finale, CBS will feature a 20-hour live countdown on TikTok highlighting the show’s best moments over the past eight years. Below, find out other ways to watch The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden and his final Carpool Karaoke special with or without cable.

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden will be broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on April 27 at 12:37 a.m. ET (April 26 at 9 p.m. PT). It will be preceded by Corden’s Carpool Karaoke primetime special with Adele on April 26 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

Paramount+ costs $5 per month for the ad-based Essential plan or $10 monthly for the Premium subscription with no ads (except for select shows and live TV). Both plans include NFL on CBS live, Champions League soccer and access to tens of thousands of episodes and movies in the ViacomCBS-owned streamer’s library, including Emmy-nominated series such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Amazing Race; original content such as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Rabbit Hole and the Yellowstone prequel 1883; the full Star Trek franchise; Paramount feature films (including Django Unchained, Scream and more); and more content from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian channel.

On top of minimal ads, Paramount+ Premium subscribers can access their local CBS station live, watch CBS sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select content for offline viewing.

If you prefer to cut the cord entirely, you can watch CBS without a traditional cable subscription with live TV streaming services that offer the channel. In addition to Paramount+, the network is available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling or YouTube TV.

If you’re located outside of the U.S. and want to access your live TV streaming account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN to watch Corden’s final The Late Late Show internationally. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across more than 90 countries while keeping your data private and secure, and new subscribers get three free months; learn more here.