Lionel Messi Kicks Off His First MLS Match With Inter Miami — Here’s How to Watch Online Live

Lionel Messi makes his Major League Soccer debut today in his first game with Inter Miami, and the entire world will be watching.

The 36-year-old Argentinian soccer star officially signed with the team on July 15, and his debut match will be against Mexico’s Cruz Azul on Friday, July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The game will stream exclusively on the Apple TV app’s MLS Season Pass streaming service and will also air live on Univision.

Apple TV+ recently announced its four-part documentary series that follows the seven-time Ballon d’Or award-winning footballer across his five World Cup appearances, ending with his 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar. He was also the subject of a 2014 documentary by Álex de la Iglesia.

Below, keep reading for all of the ways to watch Messi’s debut game with Miami and other 2023 Leagues Cup match, plus shop some of the best Messi merch and soccer gear for superfans.

How to Stream Messi’s First Game with Miami and More MLS Matches

Messi’s first MLS game with Inter Miami takes place July 21 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and the debut match will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will air in Spanish on Univision.

MLS Season Pass subscriptions cost $13 per month or $39 per season for existing Apple TV+ subscribers, or $15 monthly ($49 per season) for viewers without the Apple streaming service. Apple TV+ costs $7 per month and includes a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can technically watch Messi’s first Miami game for free during that period.

If you already have a cable TV package that offers Univision, simply tune into your local channel or log in with your cable TV credentials at Univision.com.

If you prefer to cut the cord entirely, you can watch Messi’s first Miami game on any live TV streaming service that carries Univision, such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and Sling.

Inter Miami FC: 2023 Season Schedule

Want to keep up on all of Messi’s Miami games? Below, see the full Inter Miami FC schedule for the remainder of the 2023 season. Note that while all games are available to stream on the MLS Season Pass, only the first one will also air live on cable on Univision. The Sept. 24 game against Orlando will also be available to watch on FS1, as noted below.

July 21, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Leagues Cup: Azul vs. Miami

Leagues Cup: Azul vs. Miami July 25, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Leagues Cup: Miami vs. Atlanta

Leagues Cup: Miami vs. Atlanta Aug. 20, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Charlotte

Miami vs. Charlotte Aug. 23, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m . ET Cincinnati vs. Miami

Cincinnati vs. Miami Aug. 26, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET New York vs. Miami

New York vs. Miami Aug. 30, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Nashville

Miami vs. Nashville Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET LAFC vs. Miami

LAFC vs. Miami Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Kansas City

Miami vs. Kansas City Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Atlanta vs. Miami

Atlanta vs. Miami Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Toronto

Miami vs. Toronto Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Orlando vs. Miami (FS1)

Orlando vs. Miami (FS1) Sept. 30, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. New York City

Miami vs. New York City Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET Chicago vs. Miami

Chicago vs. Miami Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Cincinnati

Miami vs. Cincinnati Oct. 21, 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET Charlotte vs. Miami vs. Cincinnati

Where to Shop the Best Messi MLS Merch Online

Now that you know when and how to watch Messi’s first Miami game, check out some of the best merch to wear your support on your soccer-obsessed sleeves. From official jerseys to Messi’s favorite Adidas track jacket and more, shop our top picks below.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas 2023 La Noche Authentic Jersey

