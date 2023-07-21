Lionel Messi Kicks Off His First MLS Match With Inter Miami — Here’s How to Watch Online Live

- Share this article on Facebook
Lionel Messi makes his Major League Soccer debut today in his first game with Inter Miami, and the entire world will be watching.
The 36-year-old Argentinian soccer star officially signed with the team on July 15, and his debut match will be against Mexico’s Cruz Azul on Friday, July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The game will stream exclusively on the Apple TV app’s MLS Season Pass streaming service and will also air live on Univision.
Apple TV+ recently announced its four-part documentary series that follows the seven-time Ballon d’Or award-winning footballer across his five World Cup appearances, ending with his 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar. He was also the subject of a 2014 documentary by Álex de la Iglesia.
Below, keep reading for all of the ways to watch Messi’s debut game with Miami and other 2023 Leagues Cup match, plus shop some of the best Messi merch and soccer gear for superfans.
How to Stream Messi’s First Game with Miami and More MLS Matches
Messi’s first MLS game with Inter Miami takes place July 21 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and the debut match will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will air in Spanish on Univision.
MLS Season Pass subscriptions cost $13 per month or $39 per season for existing Apple TV+ subscribers, or $15 monthly ($49 per season) for viewers without the Apple streaming service. Apple TV+ costs $7 per month and includes a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can technically watch Messi’s first Miami game for free during that period.
If you already have a cable TV package that offers Univision, simply tune into your local channel or log in with your cable TV credentials at Univision.com.
If you prefer to cut the cord entirely, you can watch Messi’s first Miami game on any live TV streaming service that carries Univision, such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and Sling.
Inter Miami FC: 2023 Season Schedule
Want to keep up on all of Messi’s Miami games? Below, see the full Inter Miami FC schedule for the remainder of the 2023 season. Note that while all games are available to stream on the MLS Season Pass, only the first one will also air live on cable on Univision. The Sept. 24 game against Orlando will also be available to watch on FS1, as noted below.
- July 21, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Leagues Cup: Azul vs. Miami
- July 25, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Leagues Cup: Miami vs. Atlanta
- Aug. 20, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Charlotte
- Aug. 23, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Cincinnati vs. Miami
- Aug. 26, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET New York vs. Miami
- Aug. 30, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Nashville
- Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET LAFC vs. Miami
- Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Kansas City
- Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Atlanta vs. Miami
- Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Toronto
- Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Orlando vs. Miami (FS1)
- Sept. 30, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. New York City
- Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET Chicago vs. Miami
- Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Cincinnati
- Oct. 21, 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET Charlotte vs. Miami vs. Cincinnati
Where to Shop the Best Messi MLS Merch Online
Now that you know when and how to watch Messi’s first Miami game, check out some of the best merch to wear your support on your soccer-obsessed sleeves. From official jerseys to Messi’s favorite Adidas track jacket and more, shop our top picks below.
Adidas Z.N.E. Premium Full Zip Hooded Track Jacket
Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas 2023 La Noche Authentic Jersey
Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas 2023 The Heart Beat Kit Jersey
Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas 2023 La Noche Replica Jersey
Adidas Messi Wordmark Tee
