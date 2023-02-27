When to Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 and Catch Up With the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Din Djarin and Grogu reunite in season three of The Mandalorian, which returns to Disney+ this Wednesday.

More than two years have passed since the Star Wars spinoff’s second season, which saw baby Grogu begin his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (a de-aged CGI Mark Hamill), a path that would mean that he would never see the bounty hunter again. As seen in The Book of Boba Fett (which takes place between seasons two and three of The Mandalorian), the potential Padawan ends up choosing the way of the Mandalorian and returns to his adopted father, Din (played by Pedro Pascal).

Season three will see the duo explore the galaxy together as Din returns to the Mandalorian homeworld seeking “forgiveness for [his] transgressions,” referring to the Children of the Watch’s code that the bounty hunters must never reveal their faces. (Viewers will remember that Din removed his helmet at the end of season one.) As the Armorer tells Din in The Book of Boba Fett, he can gain redemption by bathing in the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore.

During their intergalactic adventures, Din and Grogu will “cross paths with old allies and make new enemies,” per the series’ logline.

“Being a Mandalorian isn’t just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy,” Din tells Grogu in the season three trailer, which drew a record 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours. “That way, you’ll never be lost.”

The Mandalorian also stars Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. Below, keep reading to find out where to watch the Disney+ original series’ latest season and the best order to watch all of the Star Wars films and spinoff shows.

How to Watch The Mandalorian Online: Episode Release Schedule, Finale Date

Season three of The Mandalorian spans eight episodes, with the first one debuting March 1 on Disney+. Each episode will be released every Wednesday, and the finale (chapter 24) streams April 19.

The only way to stream the Star Wars series is with a Disney+ subscription, which costs $8 per month for the basic ad-supported package or $11 monthly for the Premium ad-free tier. However, for a limited time, the streamer is offering a promotional rate for new or returning subscribers of $7 monthly for the first three months of the ad-supported plan, or $10 per month for the Hulu and Disney+ bundle.

Another option for cord-cutters is the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ (which starts at $13 monthly) or the Hulu with Live TV package (which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+) available with ads starting at $70 per month or $83 monthly without ads. The package includes more than 75 sports, news and entertainment channels (such as ABC, CBS, NBC and others) and the option to add on HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels. The ad-free tier allows you to record up to 50 hours of Iive TV and download Hulu content for offline watching.

Although Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a trial period, there’s one way to watch The Mandalorian and the rest of the Star Wars films and TV series for free. If you’re a new or current eligible Verizon customer, you can get Disney+ for free with select Unlimited plans. Learn more at Verizon here.

How to Watch All of the Star Wars Movies and TV Series in Order

Want to catch up on the entire intergalactic franchise? Here’s the best chronological order to watch all of the Star Wars films and spinoff series, including Episodes IV to VI (originally released from 1977 to 1983); the prequel films, Episodes I to III (1999 to 2005); the sequel franchise, Episodes VII to IX (2015 to 2019); the stand-alone Star Wars Story films; and the latest live-action spinoff series. The best part? Everything is available on Disney+, so you can easily stream from one place. Otherwise, most of the movies and TV shows are available to buy or rent on Amazon’s Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and other streaming platforms.

Ahsoka — starring Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi trainee — will land on Disney+ this year, but an exact premiere date has yet to be announced. The Acolyte — which takes place about 100 years before the Skywalker Saga — is due “slightly further off” from Ahsoka, as Vanity Fair previously reported.

Below, we’ve listed the Star Wars films and spinoff series in the order that they take place in the sci-fi storyline. The timeline is based on the events before and after the Battle of Yavin, which led to the destruction of the Death Star in Episode IV: A New Hope, so each title is denoted as BBY or After the Battle of Yavin (ABY). Note that this list excludes the LEGO Star Wars series and specials.