Where to Watch the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Who will be slimed this year? Viewers will find out at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday. Airing live from the Microsoft Theater for the first time, the 34th annual show will be co-hosted by CBS This Morning sports analyst Nate Burleson and Dancing with the Stars winner and social media star Charli D’Amelio.

Adam Sandler will be given the King of Comedy Award, and the ceremony will feature appearances by Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Bella Poarch, Michael Le, That Girl Lay Lay and more. Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha will perform her single, “I’m Good.”

Up for favorite movie actress are Elizabeth Olsen, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Millie Bobbie Brown, Natalie Portman and Sarah Jessica Parker; while the favorite movie actor nominees are Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Jim Carrey, Ryan Reynolds and Tom Cruise.

In the favorite kids TV star category, the female nominees are Audrey Grace Marshall, Imogen Cohen, Olivia Rodrigo, Raven-Symoné, Sofia Wylie and That Girl Lay Lay; the male nominees are Brady Noon, Israel Johnson, Joshua Bassett, Tyler Wladis, Wolfgang Schaeffer and Young Dylan.

Hilary Duff, Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Cosgrove, Sadie Sink and Tracee Ellis Ross are nominated for favorite family TV star, and the men in the category are Caleb McLaughlin, Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Jerry Trainor and Ralph Macchio.

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host,” D’Amelio says in a release. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way.”

Voting is still underway, and viewers can cast their ballots online until tomorrow for their favorite artist, music group, video game, movie, TV show, song and more categories.

Keep reading to find out where to stream the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards online with or without cable, including how to watch the show for free.

How to Watch the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Online

The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards air live on March 4 at 4 p.m. PT/ p.m. PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT and MTV2. Cable viewers can watch the show on their local channels, while cord cutters can stream the Kids’ Choice Awards on a live TV streaming service that carries those networks, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo or Sling.

If you are watching internationally, you can use ExpressVPN to securely watch from outside of the U.S.

Read on below for more details on how to stream the Kids’ Choice Awards without cable, including for free.

DirecTV Stream

Previously AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream lets you watch more than 65 other channels under its Entertainment package ($75 monthly), including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, CMT and more family programming. Other plans offer over 90 to 140 channels, with prices ranging from $100 to $155 per month. For a limited time, new customers save $120 over their first year by signing up for any package and the DirecTV Stream device (sold separately).

DirecTV Stream Subscription $75 and up monthly Buy now

FuboTV

Priced from $75 to $95 quarterly, FuboTV has a range of plans with a minimum of 140 channels, including most of the popular news, entertainment, lifestyle and sports networks as well as over 130 events in 4K. If you’re a new customer, you can watch the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards for free when you sign up for Fubo’s seven-day trial.

FuboTV Subscription $75 and up quarterly Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

You can also watch the Kids’ Choice Awards without cable on Hulu with Live TV, which includes Nickelodeon and more than 85 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels. The live TV streaming service comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ and is available with or without ads (except on ESPN+) for $70 to $83 monthly. You can add Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime and Starz for an additional monthly fee.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

Philo

Philo offers more than 70 channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, Teen Nick and CMT. The live TV streaming service costs $25 per month, and new subscribers can try for seven days free. Philo users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, record an unlimited amount of live or future TV shows and save recorded content for up to one year.

Philo Subscription $25 monthly Buy now

Sling TV

Another way to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards online is with Sling TV. The online TV streaming service offers free three-day trials for its Blue and Orange & Blue plans ($40 to $55 per month), which include Nick Jr. and more than 40 other local broadcast channels. Subscribers can add on the Kids Extra package ($6 monthly) that includes Nicktoons, TeenNick, Disney Junior, Disney XD and more kids channels. For a limited time, new customers save half off their first month.

Sling TV Subscription $40 and up monthly Buy now

YouTube TV If you’re new to YouTube TV, you can try the on-demand video platform’s live TV streaming service free for two weeks and watch the Kids’ Choice Awards and more programming. Your first three months are $55 per month, then $65 monthly; you’ll get access to over 85 news, entertainment and sports channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, CMT and more. YouTube TV Subscription $65 and up monthly Buy now