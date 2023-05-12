Where to Watch Nike Film ‘Air’ Starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sports history fans, sneakerheads and Nike devotees can now watch Air at home. The off-court basketball drama starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and more is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The film reunites Goodwill Hunting filmmakers Affleck and Damon, and marks the duo’s first project under their Artists Equity production company, as well as Affleck’s first time directing his long-time friend. The Nike movie has also sparked early Oscar buzz and will likely be in the running for best picture and acting awards.

Starring Damon as former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike CEO Phil Knight, the film takes place in the mid-1980s and explores how the sportswear brand changed the game of athlete-brand partnerships. Vaccaro is tasked with a long-shot effort to sign then-rising NBA superstar Michael Jordan (whose face is never seen onscreen) as a spokesperson for Nike’s ailing basketball sneaker line, despite the skepticism of his own boss. It’s a hard sell that sees Vaccaro traveling from Nike’s home base of Oregon to the North Carolina in order to win over Jordan’s parents, Deloris and James (played by Davis and Julius Tennon) and the rookie player’s agent, David Falk (Chris Messina).

Below, find out more about how to watch Air online without cable, as well as where to find rare and vintage Air Jordan colorways online to celebrate the sports film’s streaming release.

Where to Watch Air Online

Since Air was backed by Amazon Studios, the only way to watch the movie right now is by streaming it on Amazon’s Prime Video. Streaming access is free with Prime membership, which costs $15 monthly or $139 annually; it’s also available as a stand-alone service for $9 monthly. (If you want to catch in on the big screen while it’s still in theaters, you can buy movie tickets online at Fandango.)

Prime membership includes access to Amazon original series such as the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Daisy Jones & the Six, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Peripheral, and Prime Video original films such as Somebody That I Used to Know, Shotgun Wedding and more. Prime members can also take advantage of exclusive deals on Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods groceries, early shopping and discounts during Prime Day events, speedy same- to two-day shipping and more perks. New subscribers can watch Air for free with a 30-day free trial for either option.

No date has been released yet for purchasing Air on digital, DVD or Blu-ray; stay tuned for more.

Where to Buy Rare Air Jordan Colorways and Vintage Styles Online

If Air has inspired your inner sneakerhead to add to your kicks collection, there are several ways to shop Nike’s iconic Air Jordan shoe online. Of course, there’s always Nike’s website, which stocks everything in the Jordan line, including retro and new styles, one-of-a-kind colorways and more. Streetwear and designer retailers such as Stadium Goods, Bodega, Ssense, End., Farfetch, UNDFTD and Dover Street Market are just a few that boast some of the coolest offerings for fashion-forward Nike fans.

Your best bet for buying authentic OG Air Jordan sneakers (we’re not talking the re-released Retro designs) online? Online auction and resale marketplaces such as eBay, Grailed, StockX, Flight Club, GOAT and Sole Collector are among those that offer new and used Nike footwear, among many other brands.

Below, get into the retro shoe game and shop some of the best used and new Nike Air Jordan sneakers online.

