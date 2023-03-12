How to Watch the 2023 Oscars Online Without Cable

After returning with a trio of emcees last year, the 95th Oscars will be once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The 2023 Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

This year’s best picture nominees are Everything Everywhere All at Once (which leads with 11 nominations), against All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, the event will be livestreamed with American Sign Language interpretation on the Academy’s YouTube channel for Deaf or hard-of-hearing viewers. The schedule includes live performances of nominated songs: Rihanna (who is nominated for her first Oscar) will sing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman; actress Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and music trio Son Lux will perform “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Oscars 2023: Red Carpet and Ceremony Date and Time

The 2023 Oscars will begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET., and it will replay at 8 p.m. PT.

ABC’s The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 pre-show will be hosted by World News Tonight anchors Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson with commentary by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ESPN’s Andscape senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter, Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, and celebrity stylist Joe Zee. The red carpet pre-show coverage airs live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT/1 to 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed live for free at abc.com starting at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. PT.

E! will also be covering the red carpet starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Live from E!: Oscars will be once again hosted by Laverne Cox, who will be joined by E! News co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Access Hollywood‘s Zuri Hall, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, fashion designer Christian Siriano and pop culture expert Naz Perez. The network will also kick off its coverage with Live from E!: Brunch at the Oscars starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET live from the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel; get more details here.

How to Watch the Oscars 2023 on TV and Online

Cable subscribers can watch the 2023 Oscars online live on ABC.com or the ABC app, logging in with their TV provider credentials.

Cord cutters and those without a cable subscription can watch the Oscars on any live TV streaming service that offers access to ABC. If you don’t have a smart TV or a device that supports apps, you’ll need to plug a streaming stick or other device (such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku) into your television to watch online without cable.

If you are watching the Oscars from outside the U.S., you can use ExpressVPN to access your live TV streaming account and securely watch internationally.

Read on below to find out where to stream the Oscars 2023 online.

Stream the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV

