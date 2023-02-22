The Wait Is Almost Over for ‘Party Down’ — Here’s When and Where to Stream the Revived Comedy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Over a decade after serving up sarcasm and canapés, the aspiring actors of Party Down are back. The cult-favorite comedy series that first aired in 2009 has been revived for its third season on Starz, reuniting returning stars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Jane Lynch and bringing on newcomers Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams. (Original star Lizzy Caplan was unable to join due to scheduling conflicts.)

Premiering Feb. 24, the latest season kicks off with Kyle (Hansen), who is on the verge of stardom and hires his old catering employer, Party Down, for an event and invites former colleagues Henry (Scott), Lydia (Mullally) and Constance (Lynch) as party guests. Ron (Marino) manages the business and Roman (Starr) is still on the team, and they’re joined by new head chef Lucy (Chao) and newbie waiter Sackson (Williams), a TikTok dance star. Garner plays the producer Evie, and James Marsden makes an appearance.

Since Party Down‘s second season, Scott went on to star in Parks and Recreation before earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role in Apple TV+’s Severance. Lynch has also won Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for her work in Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hollywood Game Night.

Party Down was created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd. Below, keep reading for more on how to stream the comedy online without cable, and where you can watch it for free.

Party Down Season 3: Where to Watch, Episode Release Schedule

Premiering Feb. 24 on Starz, Party Down‘s third season spans six episodes that will be released every Friday, with the finale airing March 31. A subscription is required to watch Starz, which is currently running a promotion that gets new subscribers their first three months for $5 per month. After that, the plan auto-renews at $9 per month.

Starz subscriptions include access to TV series including Black Mafia Family, Outlander, Gaslit, the Power Book franchise and more, as well as films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji and more.

Although Starz doesn’t have a free promo right now, subscribers of Hulu, Amazon’s Prime Video and Sling can watch Party Down for free when they add the channel to their plan ($9 per month) with a seven-day trial. Hulu starts at $8 per month with ads or $15 without ads, and both options include a 30-day free trial; you can also opt for bundled packages with Disney+ and ESPN+ from $10 monthly and with live TV starting at $70 per month.

Amazon Prime membership is $15 per month or $139 annually and includes same-, next- and two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, exclusive sales (such as Prime Day) and more perks. You can also subscribe to the standalone Prime Video service for $9 monthly.

Starz is also available as an add-on or as part of a package on live TV streaming services, including on DirecTV Stream ($75 monthly and up), Fubo TV ($75 and up monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly), Sling TV ($55 and up monthly), Philo ($25 per month) and YouTube TV.