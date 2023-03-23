‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Is Back — Here’s How to Watch the Drama-Filled Third Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Let the drama begin — The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is heading to Thailand, where eight women will explore paradise for the Bravo reality franchise’s third season.

Debuting March 24 on Peacock, the original series will feature The Real Housewives stars Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, Miami’s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, New York City’s Leah McSweeney, Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett and Salt Lake City co-stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. As seen in the trailer below, there’s never a dull moment among the traveling Real Housewives crew, from accusations of spouse-stealing and “larceny” to a trip to the emergency room.

Below, find out how to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and catch up on past seasons.

How to Watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season Three Release Date and Episode Schedule

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spans seven episodes, and the first three will premiere on March 24 exclusively on Peacock. Additional episodes will be released every Thursday, and the finale airs on April 20.

A subscription to Peacock costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus plan; discounted annual plans are $50 to $100. Both tiers include next-day access to NBC and Bravo series, more than 80,000 hours of TV episodes and movies (including Poker Face, Bel-Air, That ’70s Show, M3GAN and Oscar-nominated film Tàr), more than 50 channels and live sports (including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE). However, only the Premium Plus subscribers can watch their local NBC channel live, download select titles to watch offline later and enjoy an ad-free experience.

New subscribers can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for free with a seven-day free trial to Peacock. Through June 26, the streamer’s Premium package is also included for free for Xfinity Flex and X1 customers with internet or Digital Starter TV subscriptions or equivalent plans. Learn more here.

Peacock Subscription $5 and up monthly Buy now

How to Watch The Real Housewives Past Seasons

Peacock is also home to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip seasons one and two, as well as past seasons of all current and canceled series, including Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, D.C., Dubai, Miami, Orange County, New York City, New Jersey, Potomac and Salt Lake City.

Peacock Subscription $5 and up monthly Buy now

Cord-cutters can also watch The Real Housewives live on any cable TV streaming service that offers the Bravo network, including Fubo TV ($75 and up per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly) and Sling‘s Blue and Orange & Blue plans ($40 to $55 per month).