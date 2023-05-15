How to Stream ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has sped past $500 million at the U.S. box office — and now the No. 1 video game movie of all time is flying into home theaters.

Currently available for pre-order online for $30 on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to watch as early as May 15 at 9 p.m. PT (or May 16 at midnight ET) in the U.S. Those in the U.K. can stream the animated film beginning July 9; a release date has not been announced beyond the U.S. and U.K. The movie will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital on Dec. 31.

Related: From Monopoly to Hot Sauce, the Best Super Mario Bros. Movie Merch to Shop Right Now

The computer-animated adventure movie inspired by the Nintendo video features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The video game has made music history, too, with the Library of Congress adding the Super Mario Bros. theme song to the National Recording Registry. Black’s breakout hit from the film, “Peaches,” also marks the comedian and Tenacious D musician’s first solo song to debut on the Billboard charts; it’s currently at No. 56.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters on April 5 (you can still buy movie tickets online at Fandango) and is the first animated film inspired by the 1985 Nintendo console game, a spinoff of the Mario Bros. arcade game. A live-action film starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, Dennis Hopper and Samantha Mathis was released in 1993. The fictional Italian twin plumbers have also inspired other game sequels and an animated TV series.

Below, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online at home.

How to Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Online

The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be pre-ordered on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in Ultra HD for $30 and will be available to watch starting Monday, May 15 at 9 p.m. PT (May 16 at 12 a.m. ET). You can also pre-order the title in 4K on Google Play Movies & TV. Unlike Amazon’s original series and films, you do not need a membership to Prime or Prime Video to buy the movie.

As confirmed on Amazon’s product page, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital (including in 4K Ultra HD) on Dec. 31.