Where to Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Online

Do you believe? Ted Lasso returns for its third (and potentially last) season Wednesday, and as seen in the trailer, there’s plenty of action to keep AFC Richmond Greyhounds fans cheering — and on the edge of their seats.

The comedy premieres March 15 on Apple TV+ and sees Ted (played by co-creator, executive producer and Emmy-winning star Jason Sudeikis) and his English football club facing ups and downs on and off the field. The show will delve more into the affable coach’s mental state as he deals with being separated from his son, plus his former assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) switching teams to lead rival West Ham United.

“Ted feeling a separation from his son is something that we’ll continue to look at,” co-creator, star and executive producer Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard) told The Hollywood Reporter. “The more Henry grows up, the more [ex-wife] Michelle gets on with her life; it creates new complications in Ted’s heart.”

Brett Goldstein, who portrays Greyhounds midfielder Roy Kent, also dropped a major spoiler and cheeky storyline suggestions in a chat with THR. “Season three ends with the death of some major characters,” he said. “I have said to Jason, season four could be Ghost Lasso, where we carry on with Ted Lasso now haunting the locker rooms and trying to inspire the players from the other side.”

WBTV Boss Channing Dungey recently confirmed the news to THR. “I will say that season three ends in a way that feels very satisfying. So, if that ends up being the end, the audience will feel satisfied. But is there a door that’s potentially open if we could do more? Yes,” she said.

Ahead of its debut, Ted Lasso released new merch for season three, including AFC Richmond jerseys, tees, home goods, games and more. Fans can even play as the fictional team in EA Sports’ latest FIFA 23 video game.

Below, find out more about how to stream Ted Lasso online and the episode release schedule.

How to Watch Ted Lasso Online: Season 3 Premiere Date, Episode Schedule

Ted Lasso season three premieres March 15 on Apple TV+ and spans 12 episodes. Each part will be released every Wednesday, with the finale dropping May 31.

The only way to watch the award-winning comedy is with an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $7 per month and includes access to other Apple original series including the Emmy-nominated show Severance, WeCrashed, The Morning Show and more. New subscribers can watch Ted Lasso for free with a seven-day trial to Apple TV+.