Where to Stream Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated Film ‘The Fabelmans’ Online

Steven Spielberg brings movie buffs behind the scenes of his life — and the upbringing that sparked his passion for filmmaking — in The Fabelmans, the Oscar-nominated drama he co-wrote with Tony Kushner.

The Fabelmans “is the first coming-of-age story I’ve ever told,” the 75-year-old director told The Hollywood Reporter. It stars Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and Gabriel LaBelle playing Sammy Fabelman as a child and a teen, respectively; and Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as Sammy’s mother and father, Mitzi and Burt (both based on Spielberg’s own parents, who divorced when he was a child). Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Keeley Karsten and Sophia Kopera round out the cast.

“My life with my mom and dad taught me a lesson, which I hope this film in a small way imparts,” Spielberg continued. “Which is, when does a young person in a family start to see his parents as human beings? In my case, because of what happened between the ages of 7 and 18, I started to appreciate my mom and dad not as parents but as real people.”

The movie is up for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best directing, best lead actress, best lead actor, best supporting actor, best original score, best original screenplay and best production design. It has already won several statuettes, including Golden Globes for best drama and best director and a Critic’s Choice award for best young actor (for LaBelle), among other accolades.

Where to Watch The Fabelmans Online

The Fabelmans is available to buy or rent on digital at Amazon Prime Video (on sale for $3 to $7 for a limited time), Apple TV ($6 to $20), Google Play ($6 to $11), Vudu ($6 to $10) and other streaming video on-demand platforms. You can also purchase it on Blu-ray, 4K or DVD (on sale for $18 to $28 for a limited time).

Although a streaming release date for The Fabelmans has yet to be announced, the Universal Pictures film will likely land on NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock, which costs $5 monthly for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 per month for the ad-free Premium Plus package. The movie premiered on Nov. 23, 2022, and under a distribution model that took effect last year, Universal will begin releasing select titles for streaming as early as 45 days after their theatrical debut. (The distributor noted that the initiative doesn’t apply to event pics.) Stay tuned for more.