Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Film ‘The Whale’ Starring Brendan Fraser Online

Brendan Fraser is riding the comeback wave for his starring role in The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s awards-nominated film based on the Samuel D. Hunter play about experiencing grief and finding salvation.

The 54-year-old star plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher who after the death of his boyfriend, gains hundreds of pounds over several years and finds himself reconnecting with his estranged daughter (portrayed by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink).

Fraser had to wear prosthetics for the role that earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor. He also won a Critics Choice Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe. Co-star Hong Chau also nabbed an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for playing health care worker friend Liz, among other recognitions this awards season. Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton also star in the movie.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s Oscars season edition of the Actors Roundtable, Fraser explained his decision to step away from Hollywood after starring in a string of action-adventure blockbusters. “Look, I stepped back for a number of reasons. I had some chips and dings in the paint [injuries], and the business had changed a lot, too. I had to grow back into it and get back the real hunger that I had to tell stories,” he said.

Below, find out where to watch The Whale online.

Where to Stream The Whale Online

The Whale is still showing in select theaters for a limited time, but those who want to watch the A24 film can buy or rent it online at Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu. A24 has not yet announced where the movie will be streaming, but the indie studio has previously inked deals with HBO Max, Showtime (where Everything Everywhere All At Once is available) and Paramount+, so it’s likely that The Whale will land on one of those platforms.