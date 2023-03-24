‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Promises More Twists and Turns — Here’s How to Watch Without Cable

Yellowjackets promises even more plot twists and modern mysteries in its second season, which premieres Friday on Showtime.

Already renewed for a third season, the series travels between the past and present of a ’90s high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Twenty-five years after the tragedy, the adult survivors are still followed by the darkness they discovered in the wild and in themselves. The second season sees the teen survivors facing a harsh winter as the once-thriving team breaks out into savage clans.

Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci are the starring returning foursome, while their teen versions are played by Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse and Samantha Hanratty, respectively. Lauren Ambrose, Elijah Wood and Simone Kessell join the cast as season two regulars.

The show’s first season was nominated for seven Emmys, including best drama series, best lead actress for Lynskey and best supporting actress for Ricci. Below, find out when and how to watch Yellowjackets with or without cable online, including for free.

How to Watch Yellowjackets Season 2: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

There are two ways to watch Yellowjackets season two, which spans eight episodes.

Showtime Anytime subscribers can stream the series starting on March 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. New episodes are released every Friday, and the finale streams on May 12. A subscription is required to stream Yellowjackets on Showtime Anytime, which costs $11 per month and includes a seven-day trial, so you can watch both seasons during that period for free.

Subscribers get commercial-free access to the Emmy-nominated series and other award-winning movies, TV shows and documentaries, such as the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, George & Tammy, The Chi, Ziwe and more, plus exclusive access to boxing, MMA and more live combat sports.

You can also bundle Showtime with Paramount+ Premium for $12 per month; learn more here.

Showtime Anytime Subscription $11 and up monthly Buy now

If you have traditional or online cable, you can watch the second season of Yellowjackets on Showtime starting March 26 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. New episodes air every Sunday and the finale is on May 14. Cable-cutters can watch Showtime on live TV streaming services that offer the channel in their lineup or as an add-on (base plans and monthly pricing vary), such as Amazon’s Prime Video, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling (includes a one free month of Showtime) or YouTube TV.

You can also buy or rent individual episodes or the entire first season of Yellowjackets on Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.

If you’re located outside of the U.S., you can securely and privately access your live TV streaming account using a virtual private network (VPN) service such as ExpressVPN; learn more here.