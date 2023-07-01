When to Stream ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and Shop Belly’s Beach-Ready Sneakers and More

Belly is back. The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for its second season and it’s bringing Cousins Beach-ready merch with it. Ahead of its July 14 premiere, the Prime Video series is teaming up with a slew of brands to get bookworms and show fans set for summer.

Related: Ten of the Best Reach Reads You Can Soak Up in One Afternoon

Lola Tung reprises her role as Isabel “Belly” Conklin in the coming-of-age series based on Jenny Han’s New York Times-bestselling young adult book trilogy. (The three-book box set is on sale right now for 40 percent off on Amazon.) The show also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer.

In season two, Belly sees brothers Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno) fighting for her affection, while the boys’ mother, Susannah’s (Blanchard) cancer returns. Below, read on to find out when to stream The Summer I Turned Pretty season two and shop of the best official merch inspired by the show.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2 Premiere Date, Episode Schedule

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video on Friday, July 14. The second season spans eight episodes, and the first three will be released simultaneously. Subsequent episodes drop weekly, with the finale streaming on Aug. 18.

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 2 on Amazon.com Buy now

The only way to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty is with a membership to Prime ($15 per month or $139 annually) or the standalone Prime Video-only service ($9 monthly). New subscribers can watch the series for free during the 30-day trial period; after that, the subscription auto-renews at the regular price.

In addition to access to all of the TV shows and movies streaming on Prime Video (including original series such as the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Rings of Power and Air) Amazon Prime members also get free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, no-rush shipping on millions of products on the site and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market grocery delivery in select U.S. cities.

Lesser-known or “hidden” Prime benefits include “Try Before You Buy” and personal shopper service on select clothing, footwear and accessories; discounts on subscriptions; and 5 percent cash back on purchases with an Amazon Prime store card. (Amazon in 2022 announced it would close all of its 4-Star, Amazon Books and Pop Up stores.)

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best Summer I Turned Pretty collections to shop ahead of the YA show’s July 14 return, including beauty and fashion collabs as well as the books that started it all.

The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy Boxed Set Show producer and author Jenny Han’s New York Times best-selling series spans three books: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer. Get them in this boxed set that’s 40 percent off right now on Amazon. Amazon The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy $21.11 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fresh x The Summer I Turned Pretty Lip Set Clean beauty brand Fresh’s three-piece lip set includes moisturizing and shimmering shades such as fuchsia, blush and mauve, plus a makeup bag printed with “The Future Is Unclear, But It’s Still Mine.” Fresh Fresh x The Summer I Turned Pretty Lip Set (reg. $49) $34 Buy now

AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Cousins Beach Tee Part of American Eagle’s limited-edition The Summer I Turned Pretty collection ($20-$70) of women’s and men’s apparel, this Cousins Beach tee (available in green and blue) lets you rep the fictional Cape Cod-inspired town. AE AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Cousins Beach Tee $30 Buy now

Supergoop! x The Summer I Turned Pretty Glow Up SPF Kit Whether you’re headed to Cousins Beach or the pool, Supergoop!’s three-piece collection helps you glow in the sun while protecting your skin from UV rays. The Glow Up SPF Kit includes the SPF 50 Glow Oil, the SPF 40 Glow Screen and a rhinestone-embellished butterfly hair clip. Supergoop! Supergoop! x The Summer I Turned Pretty Glow Up SPF Kit $76 Buy now