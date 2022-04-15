Where to Watch ‘The Batman’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Batman is coming to home theaters soon. The box office hit starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman will be available to stream on HBO Max or buy online starting April 18.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the Warner Bros.-DC film explores the Gotham City billionaire’s first two years as the vigilante Caped Crusader. After the Riddler (Paul Dano) leaves behind cryptic clues on the bodies of his murder victims, Batman joins forces with Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to solve the killer’s plans, uncover corruption and bring justice to the crime-infested city. The movie also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The film spawned no shortage of movie merch, ranging from standard action figures and vinyl collectibles to collaborations with luxury fashion labels and $100K timepieces. Below, find out everything you need to know about where and how to watch The Batman online and on cable.

How to Watch The Batman Online and on Cable

The Batman will be available to stream online exclusively on HBO Max and to buy in 4K for $30 on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube starting April 18.

If you have cable, you can watch The Batman on HBO when it airs April 23 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

HBO Max plans are $10 monthly (or $100 annually) for the ad-based package or $15 per month (or $150 per year) for the ad-free option. Both packages offer access to hundreds of TV shows and movies in HD, including other DC titles, a handful of 2022 Oscar-winning films such as King Richard and West Side Story, HBO originals like Winning Time and Euphoria, and content from Adult Swim, TCM, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli and more. However, only the ad-free package lets you download content, see select movies in 4K HD and watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as their theatrical release.

Although the streamer doesn’t offer a trial period, you can watch The Batman for free when you sign up for Hulu’s free seven-day trial that includes HBO Max. After the first week, a subscription for Hulu’s base plan starts at $7 per month plus the $15 monthly add-on fee for HBO Max.

New or existing AT&T subscribers can also get access to HBO Max for free with select wireless, internet and TV plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream Choice. Learn more here.

Where to Watch the Other Batman Films

Catching up on the Dark Knight universe? You can watch the many other actors who have stepped into the batsuit after Adam West made Batman a household name in the 1960s.

Tim Burton’s two Batman movies (1989 to 1992) starring Michael Keaton, Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever (1995) starring Val Kilmer and Batman & Robin (1997) starring George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell are all streaming on Hulu.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005 to 2012) starring Christian Bale and the DC Extended Universe franchise (including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League) starring Ben Affleck from 2016 to 2021 are streaming on HBO Max.

You can also buy or rent all of the above Batman movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, Google Play and Vudu.