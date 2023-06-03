Where to Watch ‘The Idol’ Starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily-Rose Depp makes her small screen debut in The Idol, HBO’s highly-anticipated original series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and music star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye about a troubled pop star trying to stage a comeback.

Depp stars as Jocelyn, a grieving singer whose nervous breakdown derails her last tour. During her attempt to reclaim her pop music throne, she’s guided by Tedros (Tesfaye), a Hollywood nightclub manager and self-help guru. Joselyn and Tedros navigate “the gutters of Hollywood” with no shortage of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, and the drama has faced criticism that it went “wildly, disgustingly off the rails” after cast changes and the departure of original director Amy Seimetz, according to a Rolling Stone report.

Tesfaye also revealed that The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack will be released on June 30, per Billboard. On June 2, he dropped the album’s first single, “Popular,” featuring Madonna and Playboy Carti.

The Idol also stars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

Below, find out how to watch The Idol online.

How to Watch The Idol Online: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

The Idol premieres Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET exclusively on HBO and will be available to stream at the same time on Max (formerly HBO Max). The first season spans six episodes, and each part will be released weekly. The finale streams July 9.

Max streaming plans start at $10 per month with ads or $16 per month for the ad-free package; you can also save up to 20 percent with annual billing ($100 to $150 with or without ads, respectively). The new Ultimate ad-free tier is $20 monthly (or $200 per year) and includes streaming on four devices at once, 4K Ultra HD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound.

Max subscribers get access to award-winning series and original shows including Succession; The Last of Us; Game of Thrones and its prequel series, House of the Dragon; Euphoria; The White Lotus; Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That; Friends; and more. Oscar-nominated films such as Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin, the entire Harry Potter franchise (including the Return to Hogwarts 20th anniversary special), The Matrix Resurrections and many other movies are also included. The ad-free plan also lets you download content to watch offline, watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as the theatrical release and see select films in 4K HD quality.

Although the streaming service doesn’t offer a trial period, subscribers of Amazon’s Prime Video or Hulu can watch The Idol for free when they add the Max channel to their subscription. A membership to Prime ($15 per month or $139 annually) or the standalone Prime Video service ($9 monthly) is required in addition to the $16 per month Max add-on fee. Hulu‘s base plan is $8 monthly and you can add Max for an additional $16 per month.

AT&T subscribers can also get Max for free with select phone, TV and wireless internet plans. Learn more here.

If you prefer to cut the cord entirely, you can watch HBO with a subscription to DirecTV, which carries the channel and many other premium entertainment, sports and news networks.