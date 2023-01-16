Where to Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Online

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in HBO Max's 'The Last of Us'

Gamers can finally see how The Last of Us plays out on the small screen. The TV adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic video game debuts Sunday exclusively on HBO Max, and brings together a slew of fan-favorite stars from the studio’s other hit series.

Set 20 years after a fungal infection turns people into zombies, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as the tough survivor and smuggler Joel, who is tasked with getting a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (fellow Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey) across the former United States to a research facility in the West. Once bitten by one of the infected, the teen’s immunity may hold the secret to a cure for the virus that has wiped out most of humanity.

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) teamed with Naughty Dog game creator Neil Druckman to adapt the PlayStation hit into a series, and the duo has hinted to The Hollywood Reporter at a second season. The show also stars Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Gabriel Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Anna Torv, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard and more.

Below, find out when and where to stream The Last of Us online without cable.

How to Watch The Last of Us Season 1 Online: Premiere Date, Episode Schedule

The Last of Us premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. exclusively on HBO Max. The first season spans nine episodes, each ranging from 46 to 81 minutes long. Episodes air weekly and the finale will be broadcast on March 12.

A subscription to HBO Max is required to stream The Last of Us online, and plans are $10 monthly for the ad-supported option or $15 per month for the ad-free tier. Annual plans are $100 to $150, or a 16 to 20 percent discount off monthly billing.

Both packages include access to award-winning series and original shows including House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The White Lotus and many other original TV shows and films, such as And Just Like That, Gossip Girl, The Staircase and others. However, only the ad-free plan lets subscribers stream in 4K UHD and download content to watch later.

HBO Max Subscription $10 to $15 monthly

New subscribers can watch The Last of Us online for free when they sign up for Hulu or when they add the HBO Max channel on Amazon’s Prime Video, which both offer seven-day free trials. After your first week, Hulu’s base plan starts at $8 per month and the HBO Max add-on is an extra $15 monthly. Prime Video is access included with a membership to Amazon Prime ($15 monthly or $139 annually), offers a 30-day free trial for new members. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service for $9 monthly.

AT&T subscribers may also get access to HBO Max for free with select wireless, Internet and TV plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream Choice. Learn more here.

Where to Buy The Last of Us Video Game and Comic Books Online

The new series was inspired by The Last of Us, which was first released for PlayStation in 2013. A remake, The Last of Us: Part I was released last September for PS5, and it will soon be available on the gaming platform Steam, where it will be released for Windows on March 3. While it’s not required to have survived the action horror game to understand the show, see below to find out where to shop The Last of Us video games and comic book spinoffs online.

The Last of Us: Part I for PlayStation 5

Amazon

The Last of Us Part I – PlayStation 5

The Last of Us: Part II for PlayStation 4

Amazon

The Last of Us Part II – PlayStation 4

The Art of The Last of Us

The Last of Us: American Dreams #1

The Last of Us: American Dreams #2

The Last of Us: American Dreams #3