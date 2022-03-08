Where to Watch ‘The Thing About Pam’ Starring Renée Zellweger

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

True crime aficionados can watch Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger transform into Pam Hupp, the convicted murderer currently on trial for allegedly killing her best friend, Betsy Faria, in small-town Missouri.

Based on the Dateline NBC series and podcast of the same name, the limited series focuses on the murder of Betsy (played by Katy Mixon), who was found at home by her husband, Russ Faria (portrayed by Glenn Fleshler), with over 55 stab wounds. Although Russ was arrested and convicted of the crime, unanswered questions about the case led reporters and authorities to Hupp, who was the last person to see her friend alive.

The show also stars Judy Greer as Lincoln County prosecutor Leah Askey, Josh Duhamel as defense attorney Joel Schwartz and Mac Brandt as detective Ryan McCarrick.

The Thing About Pam: Premiere Date, Episode Schedule

The Thing About Pam premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC. The limited series spans six episodes and airs weekly simultaneously, on the same day and time. The final episode airs on April 12.

How to Stream The Thing About Pam on TV and Online

In addition to tuning into your local NBC channel with a traditional cable account, you can also stream The Thing About Pam on a smart TV or online. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the series on nbc.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials.

Those who don’t subscribe to traditional cable or want to cut the cord can use a live TV streaming service that offers access to NBC. On-demand streamers such as DirecTV Stream ($70 and up monthly), FuboTV ($65 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up monthly), SlingTV’s Blue or Orange & Blue plans in select markets ($10 to $20 for the first month, then $35 and up monthly) and YouTube TV ($65 per month) include local NBC channels as well as other entertainment, news and sports networks in their monthly subscription packages.

If you prefer to stream online through a TV that doesn’t have a smart feature, you can plug in a streaming device such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku and other streaming devices.

The only way to watch The Thing About Pam for free is by signing up for a TV streaming service that offers a trial period. DirecTV Stream gives your first five days free, and SlingTV has a three-day trial.