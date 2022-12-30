How to Watch the Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration and Ball Drop Live

Those planning to ring in the new year at home can watch the festivities and annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square via live stream.

Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will return to co-host the celebration with Jeremy Hassell. Bennett, who hosted the event in 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021, starred in Mean Girls and the Hallmark Holiday film The Holiday Sitter and hosted Cake Wars, Halloween Wars and Holiday Wars. Hassell, who has hosted many live events and celebrity interviews, has been part of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration since 2016.

Chelsea Cutler and JVKE will headline the music performances for the live commercial-free webcast and TV pool feed, with Cutler continuing the New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before midnight.

The platinum-certified singer will also perform some of her singles, including “Devil on My Shoulder,” “Sad Tonight” and “Men on The Moon.” JVKE will sing his songs “this is what falling in love feels like,” “this is what heartbreak feels like,” and “golden hour.”

The celebration will feature other performances, star-studded interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, activities and hourly countdowns from Times Square. The Sino-American Friendship Association will show a cultural performance, as well as a dance from the New York Dance group ANEW. Street correspondents Michael Abbott and Andrea Boehlke will also help throughout the night.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration webcast will begin with the ball rising at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and end following the Ball Drop at midnight. Online viewers can also tune into the virtual New Year’s Eve experience with the VNYE app, courtesy of One Times Square owner Jamestown.

Watch the 14th annual webcast below.