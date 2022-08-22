How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online and Shop the Film’s Aviator Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Top Gun: Maverick soared at the global box office this summer — and now moviegoers can watch the blockbuster at home.

After raking in well over $1 billion worldwide, the Top Gun sequel will be available to stream Tuesday on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and other streaming video-on-demand platforms.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who returns after more than 30 years after the events in the original film to train the latest class of elite Naval aviators. Original Top Gun star Val Kilmer appears briefly as Iceman, and the film also stars Miles Teller (as the son of Mav’s late pal and radar intercept officer, Goose), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Below, keep reading to find out all of the ways to watch Top Gun: Maverick and the original film, plus where to shop the sunglasses seen in the film and other movie memorabilia.

Where to Watch Top Gun: Maverick Online

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting Aug. 23, and those on the West Coast can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video as early as 9 p.m. PT, when you can buy it on digital for $20. The film can also be purchased on Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube Movies & Shows, which all also offer the original Top Gun film.

It’s worth noting that the first Top Gun movie is available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video only until Aug. 31. Otherwise, you can rent it from the on-demand video platform for $3 and up, buy it on digital starting at $13 or own it on disc.

A subscription is required to stream Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Essential plan or $10 monthly for the Premium option; save 16 percent when you sign up for annual billing ($50 or $100 per year, respectively). New subscribers can watch Top Gun for free with Paramount+’s seven-day trial, which is also available through Amazon Prime Video channels ($10 per month plus the $15 monthly Prime membership fee).

Both Paramount+ plans include 24/7 live news with CBS, NFL on CBS live and Paramount Network films and original content including the original Top Gun, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Mike Judge’s new Beavis and Butt-Head series, Yellowstone prequel show 1883, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and more from the sci-fi franchise, The Godfather-inspired show The Offer, Halo, the Emmy-nominated RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and others. Subscribers also get access to movies and shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and the Smithsonian channel and Paramount feature films such as The Lost City, Django Unchained, Scream, The Fighter and more.

However, only the Premium package lets you watch your local CBS station and live sports (including March Madness, Champions League and NFL games), enjoy imited ads (only on live TV and select shows), stream on up to three devices, create profiles for other family members and download select shows to watch later.

If you’re located outside of the U.S. and want to access your Paramount+ account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across 94 countries while keeping your data private and secure; learn more here.

Buy Top Gun: Maverick and More Movie Merch

For those who prefer to own Top Gun: Maverick or who are feeling particularly inspired by its stars’ onscreen style, check out where to pre-order the movie on DVD or Blu-ray, plus the exact Ray-Ban and Matsuda eyewear and Vince jeans (worn by Cruise) seen in the film and other fun fashion and merch picks for fans.

Top Gun: Maverick 4K Ultra HD

Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick DVD

Amazon

Top Gun Remastered Blu-ray

Amazon

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses

Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses

Vince DM 01 Jeans

Vince

Top Gun Cap with Patches

Amazon

Top Gun Official Signature Series Jacket 2.0

