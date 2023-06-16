Trooping the Colour 2023: How to Watch King Charles’ Birthday Parade Online

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in London Saturday to celebrate King Charles’ 75th birthday. The festivities are part of this year’s “Trooping the Colour” parade, an annual cavalcade of troops, horses, performers and musicians who gather to mark the monarch’s official birthday celebrations.

If you live in the U.K., you can watch Trooping the Colour on BBC, which is the official broadcaster of the parade. Want to watch Trooping the Colour in the U.S.? Here’s what you need to know.

What Time Is the Trooping the Colour Parade 2023?

If you want to watch the Trooping the Colour parade live from the U.S., you’ll have to set an alarm to wake up early. This year’s event takes place Saturday, June 17, with coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. local time in the U.K. With the time difference, that means Trooping the Colour airs at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT.

The broadcast is expected to run until 1:10 p.m. British time or 8:10 a.m. ET.

How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023

If you’re in the U.K., you can watch Trooping the Colour on TV through BBC. While many U.S. networks covered King Charles’ coronation live, it’s unclear if they will be airing his birthday parade.

Your best bet to watch Trooping the Colour is to download a virtual private network (VPN) that will let you stream the BBC proceedings as if you were in the U.K.

We like ExpressVPN which is one of the most-trusted VPNs online. Pricing starts at $8 per month and lets you (legally) configure your IP location to a U.K. address. You’ll be able to watch the Trooping the Colour livestream on BBC.com from anywhere in the world.

Want to livestream the Trooping the Colour parade online for free? NordVPN offers a 30-day free trial, which you can use to watch King Charles’ birthday parade for free. Sign up for the free trial here, set your IP location to the U.K., and then start watching the official BBC Trooping the Colour live feed for free.

Which Royal Family Members Are Attending Trooping the Colour?

In addition to King Charles and Queen Camilla, many members of His Majesty’s family are expected to attend, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, along with their children. Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are also expected in attendance, along with his cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in the U.S. and were reportedly not invited to this year’s proceedings. While Harry attended his father’s recent coronation, tensions between the two have heightened ever since Harry released his memoir, Spare in January, with the king reportedly unhappy with many of the revelations in the book.

One last note: Charles’ birthday is actually in November, but tradition dictates that the annual Trooping the Colour celebration takes place in summer so that it can be held when the weather in London is better.

