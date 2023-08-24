Simone Biles Returns: How to Watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Online for Free

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on August 05, 2023 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The country’s top gymnasts will be gathered in San Jose this weekend for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The annual event will see athletes vying not only for a national title but also for a spot on the U.S. team for the World Gymnastics Championships in October.

This year’s field will be headlined by the return of Olympic champion Simone Biles, who is back in competition after dealing with mental health struggles and going on hiatus after the 2020 Olympics. The woman who ended up winning the 2020 Olympic All-Around Title, Suni Lee, is also at this year’s “nationals,” after briefly pausing his elite gymnastics career to compete for Auburn on the collegiate circuit.

Want to watch Simone Biles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships? The four-day competition will air live across NBC, CNBC and Peacock. A subscription to Peacock is just $6 a month and gets you a U.S. Gymnastics Championship live stream as well as on-demand replays of the competition.

Here’s what else you need to know about this year’s competition.

When Are the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2023: Date, Time

The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships started Thursday, Aug. 24, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets to the event, held at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA, are still available through VividSeats.com, Stubhub and SeatGeek.

The men kick off the proceedings at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Thursday, followed by the women on Friday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The weekend’s competition schedule starts at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

How to Watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on TV

Officially dubbed the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, the national competition is airing live on TV on NBC and CNBC. You can also stream the nationals online through Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here for $6 and get instant access to the live feed as well as a live “multi-view stream” that shows you all apparatuses in use on one screen.

Want to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on NBC and CNBC? Use a live TV streaming service like fuboTV, which lets you stream NBC and CNBC online without cable. Fubo has a seven-day free trial here that you can use to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships online for free.

Who Is Competing at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships? Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

As mentioned earlier, Simone Biles and Suni Lee — the last two Olympic all-around gold medalists — headline the women’s field in San Jose. Other women’s contenders include Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, plus 2022 World all-around silver medalist Shilese Jones, and Leanne Wong, who recently finished second behind Biles at the 2023 U.S. Classic.

The recently married Biles is looking to become the first man or woman to win eight national all-around titles. At 26, she would also become the oldest U.S. women’s all-around champ in history.

The men’s competition is highlighted by veterans Yul Moldauer, Donnell Whittenburg, Shane Wiskus and Asher Hong, who won the All-Around title at the U.S. Classic.

The female medalists and top female athletes from the U.S. gymnastics nationals will be invited to a September selection camp, where the women’s world team will be announced.

The men’s world team will be chosen by a committee after nationals and named Sunday.