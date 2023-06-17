Where to Watch the U.S. Open Online

After 75 years, the U.S. Open has returned to Los Angeles. Some of the world’s best golfers have already teed off at the Los Angeles Country Club, and the 123rd annual golf tournament is being broadcasted live on NBC and the USA Network and streaming live on Peacock.

Those looking to catch the action in person can still buy last-minute U.S. Open tickets online, with single-day prices starting at $349 at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and VividSeats.

Below, find out how to watch the U.S. Open online, including a few ways to stream it for free.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Online

The 2023 U.S. Open airs live June 15-18 on NBC and the USA Network and streams live on Peacock. Currently in its third round, the tournament tees off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. See the full schedule at NBC and Peacock.

Peacock Subscription Buy now

If you don’t have cable or are ready to cut the cord, you can also watch the golf championship on any live TV streaming service that carries NBC and the USA Network, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV in addition to Peacock. Read more about the many options for watching the U.S. Open online below.

DirecTV

Previously AT&T TV, DirecTV lets you watch more than 65 other channels under its Entertainment package ($65 monthly), including NBC and more. Other plans ($85 to $155 monthly) offer over 90 to 140 channels and subscribers can connect via DirecTV’s Gemini device (requires an existing internet connection) or satellite dish (Gemini device and HD DVR equipment included, existing internet connection required).

New subscribers can watch the U.S. Open for free on DirecTV with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, new customers get a price guarantee for their first two years and a $200 Visa gift card.

DirecTV Subscription $65 and up monthly Buy now

Fubo

Stream NBC, the USA Network and more than 100 entertainment, news and sports channels live and on-demand on Fubo, which offers plans starting at $65 per month. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV Subscription $65 and up monthly Buy now

Hulu Live TV

Watch CBS and more than 75 other channels on Hulu with Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu starting at $70 per month. The streamer also offers a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch the U.S. Open for free during their first week.

Hulu Live TV Monthly Subscription $70 and up monthly Buy now

Peacock

The U.S. Open streams live on NBCUniversal-owned service Peacock, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. (Save 17 percent with annual billing, which is $50 or $100, respectively.)

Both packages include next-day access to NBC and Bravo series and more than 80,000 hours of TV episodes and movies, including Cocaine Bear, Vanderpump Rules, Poker Face, Bel-Air, That ’70s Show, M3GAN and Oscar-nominated film Tàr. It also has more than 50 channels and live sports, including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE. However, only the Premium Plus subscribers can watch their local NBC channel live, download select titles to watch offline later and enjoy an ad-free experience.

Peacock Subscription $5 and up monthly Buy now

If you’re located outside of the U.S. and want to access your live TV streaming account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN to watch the U.S. Open internationally. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across more than 90 countries while keeping your data private and secure, and new subscribers get three free months; learn more here.

2023 U.S. Open Schedule

The 2023 U.S. Open starts Thursday, June 15, and runs through Sunday, June 18. Below, find the remaining U.S. Open TV and streaming schedule for this year.

Saturday, June 17: Round 3

1-11 p.m. ET/10 a.m.-8 p.m. PT on NBC

3-8 p.m. ET/12-6 p.m. PT on Peacock

Sunday, June 18: Round 4

12-1 p.m., 2-7 p.m. ET/9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. PT on Peacock

1-11 p.m. ET/10 a.m.-8 p.m. PT on NBC