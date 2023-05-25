How to Watch the Unrated Version of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed the chaotic first part of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, there’s still time to soak up the drama.

The highly-anticipated three-part reunion aired May 24 on Bravo, with host Andy Cohen addressing the “Scandoval” affair involving Tom Sandoval, longtime partner (and now ex) Ariana Madix and their co-star Raquel Leviss. The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episodes broadcast on Wednesdays, and the extended versions will stream on Peacock the following day. The Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed grand finale airs June 14.

The reality series follows entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump and her staff at her West Hollywood restaurants and bars. The restaurateur first gained fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before getting her own spinoff in 2013.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Vanderpump Rules reunion with and without cable.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion: Episode Air Dates and Streaming Release

The remaining two reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The extended, uncensored versions of each episode will be available to stream the following day at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock. Here are the exact reunion episode release dates and times:

Vanderpump Rules reunion, part 1:

TV date: Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

Streaming date: Thursday, May 25 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. PT on Peacock

Vanderpump Rules reunion, part 2:

TV date: Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

Streaming date: Thursday, June 1 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. PT on Peacock

Vanderpump Rules reunion, part 3:

TV date: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

Streaming date: Thursday, June 8 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. PT on Peacock



Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed special:

TV date: Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

Streaming date: Thursday, June 15 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. PT on Peacock

How to Watch Vanderpump Rules Online Without Cable

There are several options if you want to watch Vanderpump Rules online. The reality TV series can be streamed exclusively on Peacock, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. You can also save 17 percent off with an annual subscription ($50 to $100 per year). For a limited time, new subscribers get half off their first year of Peacock Premium when they sign up by June 12; learn more here. The streaming service also offers a seven-day trial, so you can watch Vanderpump Rules for free during that first week.

Both Peacock streaming packages offer next-day access to NBC and Bravo shows and over 80,000 hours of content, including the entire Real Housewives franchise; original series such as Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, Bel-Air, Poker Face, Meet Cute, A Friend of the Family and more; past seasons of Yellowstone and That ’70s Show; and films such as the Oscar-nominated Tàr, Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and many others. Subscribers also get over 50 channels and live sports, including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE.

However, only Peacock’s Premium Plus tier offers your local NBC channel live, no ads (except on select live TV shows) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline later.

Don’t have traditional TV? Cord-cutters can watch Vanderpump Rules and the rest of The Real Housewives franchises live on any cable TV streaming service that offers the Bravo network, including Fubo TV ($75 and up per month), Hulu With Live TV ($70 and up monthly), and Sling‘s Blue and Orange & Blue plans ($40 to $60 monthly; get $10 off your first month).