Where to Watch Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in ‘WeCrashed’ Online

WeCrashed is among the latest limited series turning real-life events into drama for the small screen. The Apple+ TV show is inspired by the rise and fall of WeWork, the workspace rental startup co-founded by Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto) and Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin).

The eight-episode series also focuses on the love story between Adam and his wife, Rebekah (Anne Hathaway), who served as WeWork’s chief brand and impact officer until 2019.

Founded in 2010 in New York’s SoHo district, the commercial real estate company began snapping up empty office spaces. According to Forbes, it was set to become the “fastest-growing lessee of new space in America” by 2015. It even opened a 45,000-square-foot-plus workspace in Los Angeles geared towards Hollywood.

By early 2019, it was worth $47 billion — and within the year, WeWork’s value plunged to $10 billion. Today, the company is still in business, albeit without the Neumanns (who both stepped away from WeWork in 2019).

See the trailer for WeCrashed below, and keep reading to find out how to watch the series online.

How to Watch WeCrashed Online

The first three episodes of WeCrashed are available to stream starting March 18 exclusively on Apple TV+. New episodes are released every Friday, and the finale will be released on April 22.

A subscription is required for Apple TV+, which costs $5 per month and includes access to Apple original content, including the Oscar-nominated film CODA and series such as the Emmy-nominated show Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance. The streaming service also offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch WeCrashed for free on Apple+ TV if you’re a first-time customer.