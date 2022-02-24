Where to Watch Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated ‘West Side Story’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story has earned seven Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director. Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, the coming-of-age musical first landed on Broadway in 1957 and then arrived on the silver screen in 1961.

The story was inspired by the William Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet and follows two teen street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in New York City during the mid-1950s. When Tony (a former member of the all-white Jets) and Maria (the sister of Puerto Rican Sharks leader Bernardo) fall head over heels for each other, the two star-crossed lovers are torn apart by the racism and intolerance of their place and time.

Spielberg’s award-nominated movie stars Rachel Zegler as María, Ansel Elgort as Tony, Ariana DeBose (nominated for best supporting actress) as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo and Mike Faist as Riff. Executive producer and record-breaking star Rita Moreno returns to West Side Story as corner shop owner Valentina; she won an Oscar for best supporting actress for playing Anita in the 1961 film.

Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise co-directed the original West Side Story and won 10 Oscars at the 34th Academy Awards, including for best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best costume design, and best original score.

How to Watch West Side Story Online

Spielberg’s West Side Story can be streamed online starting Wednesday, March 2 on Disney+, which costs $8 per month or $80 per year. Subscriptions are ad-free and include access to Marvel and Star Wars franchises as well as Pixar content, National Geographic shows, Disney classics and much more, plus the ability to host virtual movie nights with friends using GroupWatch, streaming on up to four devices and titles in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos.

If you want to add sports and more movies and TV series to your subscription, you can get the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle that costs $14 per month for the ad-supported option or $20 monthly for the ad-free plan. Both include Hulu original content (such as the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers) and live sports on tablets, smartphones and TVs that support the streaming apps.

New or current eligible Verizon customers can also get Disney+ for free for six months through May 31 with select Unlimited plans; after the trial period, the plan converts to the paid subscription of $8 per month. Another option is the Disney+ bundle that includes ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu for $13 monthly. Learn more at Verizon here.

Those looking to cut the cord completely can also get Disney+ and ESPN+ with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $76 per month and includes over 75 cable channels, including sports and entertainment networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC and others. Add-on channels include HBO Max, Showtime and Starz, and subscribers can record up to 50 hours of live TV, download Hulu content to watch offline and enjoy an ad-free experience.

How to Watch West Side Story (1961) Online

You can stream the original West Side Story from 1961 online with a subscription to HBO Max or Hulu. At-home moviegoers can also buy or rent the movie online through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.