WrestleMania 38: Where to Watch “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Return to the Ring Online

This weekend's two-day event also features Ronda Rousey, 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville and YouTuber Logan Paul.

Wrestlers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and
Courtesy of WWE

It’s the event that wrestling fans have been waiting for. After 19 years away from the ring, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will go head-to-head against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, which takes place Saturday and Sunday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The event kicks off Friday with the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony which will see the induction of The Undertaker (né Mark William Calaway), Vader, Queen Sharmell, Shad Gaspard and the Steiner Brothers. WWE chairman Vince McMahon will toast The Undertaker’s 30-year career and personally hand over the honors.

In addition to Austin and Owens’ match, Saturday’s schedule includes Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in the Smackdown women’s champion match, The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins against an opponent selected by McMahon. Sunday’s unification match will pit WWE Champion Brock Lesnar against universal champion Roman Reigns, and Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville will wrestle Sami Zayn.

WrestleMania 38: Dates and Start Times

WrestleMania 38 is Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3. For both days, the pre-show kicks off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

How to Get WrestleMania Tickets Online

Yes, tickets are still available if you want to watch WrestleMania in person at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As of press time, Saturday tickets start at $30 and seats for Sunday are going for $23 and up.

How to Watch WrestleMania 38 Online

You can stream WrestleMania online exclusively on Peacock’s ad-supported Premium plan ($5 monthly) or ad-free Premium Plus package ($10 per month). Note that the live event will air with advertisements regardless of which option you choose, and there’s no additional pay-per-view fee to watch the two-day event. WWE fans can also take advantage of a special deal that gets them a year of Peacock Premium for $3.80 per month or $38 per year with the code WRESTLEMANIA38.

