Where to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1923’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Yellowstone timeline continues with 1923, the Golden Globes-nominated neo-Western drama’s latest prequel series that delves into the Dutton family legacy.

1923 picks up where Yellowstone’s first spinoff, 1883, left off and “will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will “explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home,” per the show’s official synopsis.

For those who need a Dutton family tree refresher, Ford’s character is the brother of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw in 1883), the great-great-great-grandfather of John Dutton III (played by Kevin Costner in the modern-day Yellowstone series). James Badge Dale stars as John Dutton Sr. (portrayed in 1883 as child by Audie Rick), Darren Mann plays his son, Jack Dutton (modern-day John Dutton’s grandfather) and Brandon Sklenar is John Dutton Sr.’s brother, Spencer Dutton.

This Dutton era’s leading women are Cara Dutton (Mirren), the wife of Jacob Dutton (Ford), and Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton), the wife of John Dutton Sr. (Dale).

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is behind 1883 and 1923 (which was originally titled 1932), and the Western franchise will continue with 6666, which will focus on a ranch “founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas… where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing,” according to the series’ plot summary.

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch 1923 and catch up on Yellowstone and its other spinoff series online without cable.

How to Watch 1923 Online: Episode Release Schedule

1923 premieres Dec. 18 exclusively on Paramount+. The Yellowstone origin series’ first season contains eight episodes, and the show will skip the week of Christmas. The second episode will air Jan. 8, 2023, and subsequent parts will be released on the streaming service every Sunday at 3 a.m. ET. The first season finale is expected to be available Feb. 12, 2023.

A subscription to Paramount+ is required to watch 1923, and the streamer is currently offering 50 percent off annual plans for new and returning subscribers. Ending Jan. 2, 2023, the deal brings the ad-supported Essential plan down to $25 and the Premium tier to $50 for the first year. After that, subscriptions will roll into the regular price of $50 or $100 annually, respectively. Otherwise, the Essential tier costs $5 monthly and the Premium package is $10 per month.

Paramount+ Subscription (reg. $50 to $100) $25 to $50 Buy now

Both packages come with a seven-day free trial, allowing new subscribers to watch 1923 online for free. They also include tens of thousands of TV episodes and movies (including Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 6666), NFL on CBS live, soccer and other live sports and 24/7 live CBS News. However, only the Premium plan offers no ads (except on live TV and select shows), your local CBS station live and the ability to download shows to watch later.

Where to Watch Yellowstone and Its Spinoff Shows

Now in its fifth season, Yellowstone airs live on Paramount Network, which is available on traditional cable or on select online TV streaming services. Cord cutters can watch the channel online via Amazon’s Prime Video ($9 monthly and up), DirecTV Stream ($70 monthly), FuboTV ($70 and up monthly), Hulu With Live TV ($70 and up monthly), Philo ($25 and up monthly), Sling TV ($35 to $50 monthly, plus a $6 add-on fee for Paramount Network and other channels) or YouTube TV ($65 monthly).

Related: Where to Watch Yellowstone Season Five Online

Seasons one through four of Yellowstone are available to stream online without cable on Peacock, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus plan; discounted annual plans are $50 to $100. You can also purchase or rent past episodes ($2 to $15 and up) of Yellowstone and 1883 on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.

You can log into Peacock’s website to watch Yellowstone on your computer, or watch it on select smart TVs and streaming devices (including Xbox and PlayStation) that support the Peacock app.

The Yellowstone prequel series 6666 will also be available on Paramount+, but a release date has yet be announced.