Events of the Week: ‘WeCrashed,’ ‘Pachinko’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for WeCrashed, Pachinko, Life & Beth and Cheaper by the Dozen.

The annual music, tech and film festival returned to Austin this year, kicking off on March 11 and running until March 20, with premieres of Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Lost City, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, along with debuts of upcoming shows DMZ, Halo, Swimming with Sharks and The Girl From Plainville.

Jenny Slate, Daniel Kwan, Tallie Mendel, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Scheinert, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Wang, Michelle Yeoh and Harry Shum Jr. attend the opening night premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock, Brian Robbins, Paramount President & CEO, Liza Chasin and Daniel Radcliffe attend the World Premiere of The Lost City Sarah Kerver/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt attend the premiere of DMZ Rich Fury/Getty Images

Thomas Dekker, Ross Butler, Finn Jones, Kiernan Shipka, Kathleen Robertson, Diane Kruger, Gerardo Celasco, and Erika Alexander attend The Roku Channel’s Swimming With Sharks world premiere Rick Kern/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal, Lily Sheen, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Rich Fury/Getty Images

Pachinko Global Premiere Event

Apple TV+ hosted a starry premiere for its global series on Wednesday at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, where the cast, including Yuh-jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai and Jimmi Simpson, was joined by guests Natalie Portman, Damon Lindelof, Ashley Park, Alan Kim, Meena Harris, Greta Lee and Jimmy O. Yang.

Jin Ha, Yuh-jung Youn, Kaho Minami, Jimmi Simpson, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Lee Min-ho, Jung Eun-chae, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Inji Jeong and Soji Arai Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Natalie Portman and Theresa Kang-Lowe Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Life & Beth New York Premiere

Amy Schumer’s new Hulu comedy debuted at NYC’s SVA Theatre on Wednesday, where the star appeared alongside Laura Benanti, Kevin Kane, Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders and LaVar Walker.

(Back Row) Grace Power, Violet Young, LaVar Walker, Amy Schumer, Susannah Flood, Laura Benanti, Kevin Kane and Daniel Powell (Middle Row) Rosebud Baker, Arielle Siegel, Sas Goldberg and Murray Hill (Front) Yamaneika Saunders Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cheaper by the Dozen Premiere

The Disney+ remake, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, held its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday, where the two leads and their young cast were joined by co-screenwriter Kenya Barris, director Gail Lerner and EP Brian Dobbins.

Director Gail Lerner, co-screenwriter Kenya Barris, Caylee Blosenski, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Journee Brown, Gabrielle Union, Luke Prael, Zach Braff, Andre Robinson, Sebastian Cote, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Christian Cote, Simeon Othello Daise, June Diane Raphael and EP Brian Dobbins Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade Jesse Grant/Getty Images

WeCrashed Premiere

Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, O-T Fagbenle and co-creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello premiered their Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, based on the spectacular rise and fall of WeWork and its founding couple, on Thursday at the Academy Museum.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Troy Iwata, O. T. Fagbenle, Cricket Brown, Theo Stockman and Jared Leto Amy Sussman/Getty Images

How I Met Your Father Fan Experience

In celebration of the Hulu show’s finale, on March 10 HIMYF stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tien Tran and Tom Ainsley stopped by a fan experience, a downtown L.A. immersive setup that recreates the characters’ apartments from the show and offers photo opps.

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Hilary Duff, Tien Tran and Tom Ainsley Stewart Cook/PictureGroup/Hulu

Bust Down Screening

On Monday, Peacock, Broadway Video and Universal Television hosted a backyard barbecue cookout and screening at the Academy Hollywood for new comedy series Bust Down, along with stars and EPs Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight and Chris Redd, along with guests Lena Waithe and Prentice Penny.

Phi Tran, Freddie Gibbs, EP Hilary Marx, EP Andrew Singer, Sam Jay, Freddie Gibbs, DomiNque Perry, Jak Knight, Co-EP Guy Stodel, Langston Kerman. Jesse Grant/Peacock

The Outfit Special Screening

Cast members Zoey Deutch, Alan Mehdizadeh, Chiedu Agborh, writer/director Graham Moore, co-writer Johnathan McClain and producers Scoop Wasserstein, Amy Jackson, Ben Browning and Elizabeth Siegal took part in a special screening of their film The Outfit on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

Amy Jackson, Johnathan McClain, Zoey Deutch, Graham Moore, Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Adam LeBlanc Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Better Nate Than Ever Premiere

Disney+ film Better Nate Than Ever premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday with the help of stars Rueby Wood, Lisa Kudrow, Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, Norbert Leo Butz and writer-director Tim Federle.

Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer, Tim Federle, Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, Joshua Bassett and Adam Siegel Jesse Grant/Getty Images

New York Film Critics Circle Awards

As the weeks leading up to the Oscars turn into days, the awards event continued with the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday in NYC, where honorees Jane Campion, Lady Gaga, Maggie Gyllenhaal and the Licorice Pizza cast made appearances. Martin Scorsese also popped in as a surprise guest to honor best director Campion and The Power of the Dog.

Lady Gaga and Al Gore John Lamparski/WireImage

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mothering Sunday Special Screening

Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society hosted a screening of Mothering Sunday in NYC on Wednesday, with appearances by star Odessa Young, director Eva Husson and guests including Pablo Schreiber, Bennett Miller, Jennifer Beals and Jo Ellen Pellman.

Odessa Young, Eva Husson, and Sony Pictures Classics Co-President Tom Bernard Madison McGaw/BFA.com

LA Confidential Women of Influence Luncheon

On Thursday, Los Angeles Confidential celebrated Women’s History Month with a luncheon at The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, on the Patio at Jean-Georges, to honor the women creating trailblazing content in front of and behind the camera. Attendees included Angelica Ross, Fortune Feimster, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington, Insecure‘s Amanda Seales, Women of the Movement showrunner Marissa Jo Cerer, set decorators Amber Richards and Pamela Martin, costumer designer Sharen Davis, editor Tatiana Riegel and TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown.

Angelica Ross Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

RH San Francisco Unveiling

Jessica Alba, Alexandra Daddario, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Erin and Sara Foster were among the stars on hand for the unveiling of Restoration Hardware San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on Thursday.

Alexandra Daddario, Sara Foster, Restoration Hardware CEO Gary Friedman, Jessica Alba, Bella Hunter and Erin Foster Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

The Worst Person in the World Special Screening

NYC’s Crosby Street Hotel hosted a special screening of The Worst Person in the World on Thursday, with a Q&A with director Joachim Trier and star Renate Reinsve, along with guests Molly Ringwald, John Slattery, Edie Falco and Cherry Jones.