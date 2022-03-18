Events of the Week: ‘WeCrashed,’ ‘Pachinko’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for WeCrashed, Pachinko, Life & Beth and Cheaper by the Dozen.
SXSW
The annual music, tech and film festival returned to Austin this year, kicking off on March 11 and running until March 20, with premieres of Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Lost City, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, along with debuts of upcoming shows DMZ, Halo, Swimming with Sharks and The Girl From Plainville.
Pachinko Global Premiere Event
Apple TV+ hosted a starry premiere for its global series on Wednesday at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, where the cast, including Yuh-jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai and Jimmi Simpson, was joined by guests Natalie Portman, Damon Lindelof, Ashley Park, Alan Kim, Meena Harris, Greta Lee and Jimmy O. Yang.
Life & Beth New York Premiere
Amy Schumer’s new Hulu comedy debuted at NYC’s SVA Theatre on Wednesday, where the star appeared alongside Laura Benanti, Kevin Kane, Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders and LaVar Walker.
Cheaper by the Dozen Premiere
The Disney+ remake, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, held its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday, where the two leads and their young cast were joined by co-screenwriter Kenya Barris, director Gail Lerner and EP Brian Dobbins.
WeCrashed Premiere
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, O-T Fagbenle and co-creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello premiered their Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, based on the spectacular rise and fall of WeWork and its founding couple, on Thursday at the Academy Museum.
How I Met Your Father Fan Experience
In celebration of the Hulu show’s finale, on March 10 HIMYF stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tien Tran and Tom Ainsley stopped by a fan experience, a downtown L.A. immersive setup that recreates the characters’ apartments from the show and offers photo opps.
Bust Down Screening
On Monday, Peacock, Broadway Video and Universal Television hosted a backyard barbecue cookout and screening at the Academy Hollywood for new comedy series Bust Down, along with stars and EPs Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight and Chris Redd, along with guests Lena Waithe and Prentice Penny.
The Outfit Special Screening
Cast members Zoey Deutch, Alan Mehdizadeh, Chiedu Agborh, writer/director Graham Moore, co-writer Johnathan McClain and producers Scoop Wasserstein, Amy Jackson, Ben Browning and Elizabeth Siegal took part in a special screening of their film The Outfit on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.
Better Nate Than Ever Premiere
Disney+ film Better Nate Than Ever premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday with the help of stars Rueby Wood, Lisa Kudrow, Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, Norbert Leo Butz and writer-director Tim Federle.
New York Film Critics Circle Awards
As the weeks leading up to the Oscars turn into days, the awards event continued with the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday in NYC, where honorees Jane Campion, Lady Gaga, Maggie Gyllenhaal and the Licorice Pizza cast made appearances. Martin Scorsese also popped in as a surprise guest to honor best director Campion and The Power of the Dog.
Mothering Sunday Special Screening
Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society hosted a screening of Mothering Sunday in NYC on Wednesday, with appearances by star Odessa Young, director Eva Husson and guests including Pablo Schreiber, Bennett Miller, Jennifer Beals and Jo Ellen Pellman.
LA Confidential Women of Influence Luncheon
On Thursday, Los Angeles Confidential celebrated Women’s History Month with a luncheon at The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, on the Patio at Jean-Georges, to honor the women creating trailblazing content in front of and behind the camera. Attendees included Angelica Ross, Fortune Feimster, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington, Insecure‘s Amanda Seales, Women of the Movement showrunner Marissa Jo Cerer, set decorators Amber Richards and Pamela Martin, costumer designer Sharen Davis, editor Tatiana Riegel and TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown.
RH San Francisco Unveiling
Jessica Alba, Alexandra Daddario, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Erin and Sara Foster were among the stars on hand for the unveiling of Restoration Hardware San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on Thursday.
The Worst Person in the World Special Screening
NYC’s Crosby Street Hotel hosted a special screening of The Worst Person in the World on Thursday, with a Q&A with director Joachim Trier and star Renate Reinsve, along with guests Molly Ringwald, John Slattery, Edie Falco and Cherry Jones.
