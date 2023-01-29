West Hollywood’s Haute Cannabis Hangouts

West Hollywood has become a nexus for high-end weed shops thanks partly to a welcoming city government. Here are three of the city’s top pot spots, including the only two consumption lounges in the L.A. area:

THE ARTIST TREE A cannabis retail, delivery service, art gallery and smoking lounge, The Artist Tree offers edible dining and other consumption events, wellness classes, as well as live music and art experiences. “Budtenders” are on site to help guests select the best products for their needs. 8625 Santa Monica Blvd., theartisttree.com

URBN LEAF The first cannabis dispensary on the Sunset Strip, Urbn Leaf follows the chain’s other locations in San Diego and central California. Created in partnership with Sol Yamini, the owner of convenience and alcohol delivery outfit Pink Dot, Urban Leaf offers its own branded flower, along with a cornucopia of different prerolls, edibles and smoking accessories from brands including Fuzzies and Sublime. Expect cannabis delivery services to start later this year. 8477 Sunset Blvd., urbnleaf.com

THE WOODS This 5,000-square-foot space looks, at first blush, like a tropical oasis complete with cabanas and koi ponds, but the greenery doesn’t stop at the verdant garden. Co-owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher, it opened as a dispensary in May and in late 2022 added a cannabis-infused drink consumption lounge, the Ganja Giggle Garden. Guests can purchase everything from extracts to vaporizers on the dispensary’s menu, bring their own product (for a fee, similar to a corkage fee) or order an alcohol-free drink at the bar. 8271 Santa Monica Blvd., thewoodsweho.com

