Where to Watch ‘Westworld’ Season Four Online

Is good Dolores Abernathy back? After a two-year wait, Westworld fans will finally find out when the sci-fi drama series’ fourth season premieres Sunday, June 26 on HBO and HBO Max.

As seen in the official trailer that dropped last week, the eight-episode series introduces a new fictional theme park world inspired by the 1930s. Viewers will also see the return of some familiar faces, including Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), William/the Man in Black (Ed Harris), Caleb (Aaron Paul), Teddy (James Marsden), Clementine (Angela Sarafyan) and Ashley (Luke Hemsworth) — though it remains to be seen if they are who they appear to be.

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch Westworld season four online with or without a cable subscription.

Westworld Season 4: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

The first episode of Westworld season four premieres Sunday, June 26 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Subsequent episodes air weekly on the same day and time, and the season finale is Aug. 14.

How to Watch Westworld Season 4 on Cable and Online

You can watch Westworld on HBO with a traditional cable subscription on your TV, stream it online on HBO Max or watch it on any live TV streaming service that offers the HBO channel. Cable subscribers can also the show watch online by logging into HBO’s website using their TV provider credentials.

For those without a cable account, HBO Max costs $10 per month for the ad-based plan or $15 monthly for the ad-free package. The on-demand video streaming service’s annual plans cost $100 or $150 per year, respectively, allowing subscribers to save 16 percent off their subscription.

Both of HBO Max’s plans let subscribers watch hundreds of TV shows and movies in HD (including exclusive content such as Winning Time, Euphoria, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the Harry Potter reunion special, The Batman and more), but only the ad-free option allows users to download content for offline viewing and watch select films in 4K HD.

If you prefer to cut the cord but still want to subscribe to live cable, you can watch Westworld and switch to a live TV streaming service that offers HBO and other channels, such as DirecTV Stream ($70 and up monthly) and Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up per month). (Note that Amazon Prime Video no longer offers HBO.)

How to Watch Westworld Online for Free

If you want to watch Westworld for free, new Hulu subscribers can sign up for a free one-month trial, which includes HBO Max. After the first month, the subscription costs $7 for the base Hulu plan and $15 for the HBO Max add-on.

New or existing AT&T subscribers can also get access to HBO Max for free with select Unlimited plans, and get three free months of premium channels with a DirecTV Stream package; learn more here.

DirecTV is also offering a deal that gets new or existing subscribers two free months of HBO Max (regularly $15 per month) when they add it to a satellite TV or DirectTV Stream account. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for DirecTV Stream for $55 to $135 per month (regularly $70 to $150 monthly).