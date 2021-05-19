MTV Movie & TV Awards: What Was in the Gift Bags

The Oscars may be over, but awards season rolls on in Hollywood — and with it comes the gift bags. Gifting gurus at Backstage Creations partnered with MTV on custom-designed gift bags for nominees, presenters and performers at last weekend’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The bags, which are still being delivered this week, contain luxury trips, items from female-led businesses and accessories to make everyone red-carpet ready as events pick up across Tinseltown.

Below is a roundup of what is inside the Backstage Creations bags this year for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Avaton Luxury Hotel & Villas – Relais & Châteaux: Trip to the beachfront resort in Halkidiki, Greece.

Borough Chocolates: Woman-owned boutique/artisan hand-painted 12-piece assorted box of bonbons using ethically sourced couverture/chocolate (Valrhona brand chocolate).

Coma Toes: Lounge footwear featuring rip-stop nylon, padded insole and rubber outsole.

frank body: Australian skincare brand that makes coffee-based, clean and cruelty-free skincare for face, hair and body.

Halarosis: Soy candles that are both eco-friendly and safe for friends and family.

Kulani Kinis: Australian Bikinis.

L.L.Bean: Hunter’s Tote Bag, Open-Top all-purpose bag.

LUMIFY: redness reliever eye drops from Bausch + Lomb

MAËLYS B-FLAT: Belly Firming Cream to smooth and fade stretch marks, promote cellulite reduction and help tighten and firm the belly.

Philips Sonicare: Philips One by Sonicare, an electric toothbrush featuring a new design.

Pwure: Personalized, data-driven pre and post-workout powder formulations made from seven all-natural, organic, vegan, gluten-free ingredients to enable athletes at all levels to train, recover and perform at the highest level.

Raiwasa Private Resort: Exclusive buyout for two nights for four adults at the award-winning resort in Taveuni Fiji with a dedicated staff of 12.

Soigné Luxury Accessories: Items from the “Jeweled Not Jaded Collection.”

SONIC Drive-In: Reusable SONIC branded water bottles and Dip Trips, a sauce holder that attaches to vent or vehicle.

Tescom-Japan.us: Hairdryer from Japan; created the first beauty collagen hair dryer & straightener with a cartridge filled with collagen to create a nano-mist to promote healthy hair growth and protect hair and scalp.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager: Self-massage tool to apply pain-relieving deep compression to hard, knotted “trigger points.”