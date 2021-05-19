×
MTV Movie & TV Awards: What Was in the Gift Bags

From luxury trips to an electric toothbrush, find out what stars, presenters, hosts and performers took home after appearing at last weekend's show.

MTV Awards Gift Lounge
MTV Awards Gift Lounge Courtesy of Backstage Creations

The Oscars may be over, but awards season rolls on in Hollywood — and with it comes the gift bags. Gifting gurus at Backstage Creations partnered with MTV on custom-designed gift bags for nominees, presenters and performers at last weekend’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The bags, which are still being delivered this week, contain luxury trips, items from female-led businesses and accessories to make everyone red-carpet ready as events pick up across Tinseltown.

Below is a roundup of what is inside the Backstage Creations bags this year for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Avaton Luxury Hotel & Villas – Relais & Châteaux: Trip to the beachfront resort in Halkidiki, Greece.

Borough Chocolates: Woman-owned boutique/artisan hand-painted 12-piece assorted box of bonbons using ethically sourced couverture/chocolate (Valrhona brand chocolate).

Coma Toes: Lounge footwear featuring rip-stop nylon, padded insole and rubber outsole.

frank body: Australian skincare brand that makes coffee-based, clean and cruelty-free skincare for face, hair and body.

Halarosis: Soy candles that are both eco-friendly and safe for friends and family.

Kulani Kinis: Australian Bikinis.

L.L.Bean: Hunter’s Tote Bag, Open-Top all-purpose bag.

LUMIFY: redness reliever eye drops from Bausch + Lomb

MAËLYS  B-FLAT: Belly Firming Cream to smooth and fade stretch marks, promote cellulite reduction and help tighten and firm the belly.

Philips Sonicare: Philips One by Sonicare, an electric toothbrush featuring a new design.

Pwure: Personalized, data-driven pre and post-workout powder formulations made from seven all-natural, organic, vegan, gluten-free ingredients to enable athletes at all levels to train, recover and perform at the highest level.

Raiwasa Private Resort: Exclusive buyout for two nights for four adults at the award-winning resort in Taveuni Fiji with a dedicated staff of 12.

Soigné Luxury Accessories: Items from the “Jeweled Not Jaded Collection.”

SONIC Drive-In: Reusable SONIC branded water bottles and Dip Trips, a sauce holder that attaches to vent or vehicle.

Tescom-Japan.us: Hairdryer from Japan; created the first beauty collagen hair dryer & straightener with a cartridge filled with collagen to create a nano-mist to promote healthy hair growth and protect hair and scalp.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager: Self-massage tool to apply pain-relieving deep compression to hard, knotted “trigger points.”

