Where to Buy Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Collector’s Edition and More Official Merch Online

Taylor Swift did it again. The singer-songwriter on Thursday night dropped her latest rerecorded “Taylor’s Version” album, this time for 2010’s Grammy-winning Speak Now.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours,” wrote Swift on Instagram. “It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have six From The Vault tracks!”

The original version of Speak Now is Swift’s third studio album, which took home best country solo performance and best country song for the track, “Mean.” The rerecording’s vault tracks include collaborations with Fall Out Boy on “Electric Touch (Taylor’s Version)” and Paramore’s Hayley Williams on “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version)”; the latter group will open for Swift’s European leg of her Eras tour. Swift also changed a lyric on the song “Better Than Revenge” amid accusations of “slut shaming.” She updated the original line, “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress,” on the rerecorded version with “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is available to buy on MP3, CD, limited-edition vinyl or cassette ($13-$46) at her online store, Amazon, iTunes, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other retailers. Below, we’ve listed some of the best places to buy the rerecorded version of Speak Now and other “Taylor’s Version” albums online (many are also on sale to celebrate the Eras tour), plus other official merch and T. Swift-inspired gifts on Etsy.

