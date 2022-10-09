Where to Work Out — and Meditate With Butterflies — in L.A. Right Now

Stars are getting their minds and bodies shaped into top form at the hottest new wellness spaces, including a clubby referral-only Pilates studio, a mind-body mat class, the debut Clmbr studio and a Bali-inspired outdoor wellness sanctuary with NFT membership passes. Plus, athleisure brand Beyond Yoga opens its first L.A. store and VR fitness app Supernatural launches a music artist series.

THE CLASS

A workout room at The Class in Santa Monica. Courtesy of Subject

Decorated with nods to lunar phases and the power of crystals, the new Santa Monica studio of Taryn Toomey’s mind-body program The Class — whose fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Stone and Alicia Keys — marks its first permanent West Coast location. The emotive, mat-based sessions (also available via The Class’ digital studio) mix in squats, jumping jacks, burpees, Pilates, dance cardio and meditation to a carefully calibrated playlist.

Until now, pop-ups on the Santa Monica Pier and other L.A. locations have swiftly sold out. “After many years teaching The Class in various locations around Los Angeles, it is exciting and fulfilling to be able to give our students and teachers a place to truly call home; to put down roots in the Santa Monica community,” Toomey, a former luxury fashion executive, tells THR. “I hope that the space will help people leave the outside world behind, ground themselves and reap the benefits of our signature mindful movement method.”

The class first launched in TriBeCa in NYC in 2013. New students receive two free classes. Single classes $30 (less with packages). 2433 Main St., theclass.com/la-studio

FORMA PILATES

In 2020, Liana Levi opened a boutique Pilates experience in her mother’s Little Holmby pool house. Soon, the convivial, referral-only squad of Forma Pilates devotees included Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Bella Hadid.

“Forma is not just Pilates; it’s a community of like-minded individuals who choose to learn the fundamentals and depth technique of Pilates,” Levi tells THR. “We specialize in transforming bodies and building strength, as well as relationships.

Levi has since opened two more Forma Pilates studios in L.A., with one on Melrose Avenue in 2021 and her latest on Melrose Place earlier this year. The business also expanded in March to New York City with a SoHo studio and an Upper East Side outpost is slated for November. Forma launched branded Pilates equipment bundles ($250) in May for home workout use. Online reformer and mat classes — launched in 2021 and open to anyone — are $19.99 for 30-day rentals; $49.99 per month and $450 for an annual subscription. Referral only, small group sessions $100, private sessions $250, address provided upon purchase, formapilatesla.com

RAFI LOUNGE

A meditation session at Rafi Lounge in Malibu, located across the street from Nobu. Courtesy of Subject

Jamie Foxx and Nicole Murphy have been spotted at Rafi Lounge, an outdoor wellness/co-work/social sanctuary in Malibu across the street from Nobu.

Created by Rafi Anteby — a gifting lounge producer, designer of jewelry line Bullets 4 Peace (worn by Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé), mandala artist and martial arts instructor — the Bali-inspired spot offers cabana work spaces, an oxygen bar and an array of classes, including meditation surrounded by 100 butterflies lured by milkweed, plus sound baths, belly dancing, reiki, ballet, boxing, Qigong and cycling. Among the instructors is Brooke Burke who teaches breathwork and body sculpt classes.

“It’s a getaway from the craziness,” says Anteby. “During the pandemic, people didn’t know what was next and needed some anchor. I felt that I could not only elevate them from the perspective of building in wellness, but I also know a lot of the gurus so I started bringing my friends like the lama of Tibet to do lessons, often on an LED screen. We attract digital nomads who can work anywhere in the world.” There are monthly yacht parties, annual retreats, and Anteby additionally invites speakers from the Web3/NFT community.

Rafi Lounge offers a new NFT model ($5,000 per person, lifetime membership) in which members own a portion of a digital mandala art piece, with a resalable QR code that serves as a member pass. Additional locations will open in Newport Beach and Miami next year, with plans for West Hollywood and Scottsdale next. Single classes from $35. 22741 E. Pacific Coast Highway, rafilounge.com

STUDIO CLMBR

Combining cardio and strength training with a high-tech sound system, the vertical Clmbr machine has attracted Jay-Z, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ryan Seacrest as investors. “With Clmbr, you’re getting a beautifully designed piece of equipment that fits anywhere, mixed with a safe, low-impact workout,” says CEO Avrum Elmakis. Initially launched for home use, Clmbr is rolling out Studio Climbr gyms with classes that supplement the machine with weight exercises. Its second Studio Clmbr location (after Denver) just opened in West Hollywood. Single classes $28 (less with packages) or $179 a month unlimited. 8599 Santa Monica Blvd., studio.clmbr.com

BEYOND YOGA STORE

The L.A.-based athleisure label Beyond Yoga, known for its ultra-soft fabrics and size inclusivity, has opened its very first store in a 4,000-square-foot space in Santa Monica. (The company was acquired by Levi Strauss & Co. last year.) Jennifer Lopez, Shay Mitchell, A-list fashion stylist Erin Walsh and Hollywood makeup artist Mary Phillips are all fans of Beyond Yoga. The new shop showcases Beyond Yoga’s activewear, maternity collection, sleepwear, leisurewear and expanding menswear line along with accessories from six female-founded L.A. companies including Emi Jay hair clips, Sticky Be socks, and Dagne Dover bags. A second location is due to open in the Irvine Spectrum Center this fall. Beyond Yoga, 1409 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, beyondyoga.com

SUPERNATURAL ARTIST SERIES

The Supernatural VR fitness app, designed to pair with Oculus’ Meta Quest 2, launched in April 2020 and has since gained a fast star following. Dan Levy, Neil Patrick Harris, Kelly Ripa and Elliot Page all immerse themselves in the boxing, meditation, stretch and flow workouts. The company recently kicked off its Artist Series, featuring sessions with dedicated music from Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Imagine Dragons. Kid Cudi lands this month, with Coldplay coming in November, followed by Lady Gaga in December. $19 per month or $179 annually; getsupernatural.com

