Whitney Cummings to Receive Award Named After Rodney Dangerfield at LACC Foundation Gala

The honor "is bestowed upon individuals whose creativity has left a unique mark on the history of comedy" and is named after the legendary "I don't get no respect" comedian.

Whitney Cummings will soon have ties to legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield.

The stand-up, writer, producer, director and podcast host has been selected to receive the Rodney Respect Award at the the Los Angeles City College Foundation Gala on Oct. 27. Per LACC, the honor “is bestowed upon individuals whose creativity has left a unique mark on the history of comedy.” Prior recipients include Jim Carrey, Chelsea Handler, Tim Allen, Brad Garrett, Kelsey Grammer, Jay Leno, Jon Lovitz, Louie Anderson, Bob Saget, Chuck Lorre and others.

Held at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center, the event will also host Melissa Rivers (who will present the trophy to Cummings) and a roster of fellow honorees that includes David Ambroz (Impact Award), Milt and Debbie Valera (Humanitarian Award) and Maggie Lin (Visionary Award). 

LACC Foundation provides students with the financial support and over the past five years, the org has doled out $10 million. Funds raised at the gala will help the foundation’s mission and will be used for scholarships, stipends, book vouchers and other support. 

Cummings, coming off her fifth stand up special that was released on Netflix in July, next stars in At Midnight from director Jonah Feingold and on the small screen on an episode of Accused. She’s currently in the midst of her Touch Me Tour, which continues through Feb. 14.

LACC operates the Rodney Dangerfield Institute, a place where students can take classes in stand-up, improv, joke writing and film comedy.

