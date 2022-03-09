Wolfgang Puck to Collaborate with Ghetto Gastro at Post-Oscars Governors Ball

Wolfgang Puck will again be back in the kitchen steering the menu for this year’s Governors Ball — but he’ll have company.

The high-profile chef will collaborate with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. Led by Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker, the group offers more than just meals, it’s a movement that merges food, fashion, music, art and design by blending “influences from the African diaspora, global South ingredients and hip-hop to create offerings that address race, identity and economic empowerment.”

Per an announcement today from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the March 27 event will feature new dishes from Wolfgang Puck Catering on the same menu as guest favorites like smoked salmon Oscars and spicy tuna cones. Then Ghetto Gastro’s trio will complement the offerings with a station of their own while also plating up several passed menu items all night throughout the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

“Every year we look to find ways to keep things new, fresh and fun,” Puck said of the new collab. “The Oscars Governors Ball is an event where food, fashion, culture, cinema and music collide. To celebrate this convergence, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Ghetto Gastro.”

Gray, a co-founder of the collection, offered, “At Ghetto Gastro, we have a saying, ‘We only layer flavors (W.O.L.F.)’ — so we feel it’s only right that we collaborate with the great Wolfgang Puck to create an Oscars Governors Ball unlike any before. Wolf Gang activity.”

Oscars producer Will Packer called the inaugural pairing dope. “This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that breaks boundaries and brings a new flavor to the Oscars Governors Ball. The Ghetto Gastro Collective, Wolfgang Puck and Academy teams embraced this dope alliance, which is all about uniting people in a true celebration of film and food.” Added Academy governor and awards committee chair Jennifer Todd: “We’re thrilled to welcome the extraordinary talents of Ghetto Gastro to the table. Together, Wolfgang and the Ghetto Gastro collective will create an inspired culinary experience for our Oscars guests.”

In other Governors Ball news, Champagne Fleur de MIRAVAL, the only champagne house devoted exclusively to rosé, will be poured along with two limited-edition Francis Ford Coppola Wines. Acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly will again curate a selection of Tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails.