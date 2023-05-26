Events of the Week: ‘You Hurt My Feelings,’ ‘FUBAR’ and More

Arian Moayed, Michaela Watkins, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies attend the 'You Hurt My Feelings' screening in New York on May 22.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for You Hurt My Feelings, FUBAR, What Am I Eating? and The Machine.

Master Gardener premiere

Director Paul Schrader and stars Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver attended a special screening and Q&A in NYC on May 19 for their new Magnolia Pictures film, with support from Richard Gere.

Richard Gere, Sigourney Weaver and Joel Edgerton Magnolia Pictures/Dave Allocca for Starpix

Yellowjackets FYC event

The teen and adult casts from the Showtime drama teamed up for an FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Lauren Ambrose, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Tawny Cypress, Warren Kole and Drew Comins Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Steven Krueger, Courtney Eaton, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Samantha Hanratty and Kevin Alves Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

You Hurt My Feelings premiere

Writer-director Nicole Holofcener joined stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, Owen Teague and Jeannie Berlin at the NY premiere of their new film on Monday.

Michaela Watkins, Jeannie Berlin, Arian Moayed, Nicole Holofcener, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, David Cross, Amber Tamblyn and Owen Teague Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Nicole Holofcener and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

FUBAR premiere

Netflix hosted the world premiere of the upcoming action-comedy series on Monday in L.A. with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Andy Buckley, Gabriel Luna and Tom Arnold. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were also in attendance.

Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Luna, Travis Van Winkle, Monica Barbaro, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Aparna Brielle Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

What Am I Eating? dinner

Zooey Deschanel hosted a dinner and conversation at Casita Hollywood on Monday ahead of new Max original series What Am I Eating?

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A Small Light FYC

National Geographic hosted a special advanced screening of the A Small Light series finale on Monday in Los Angeles, followed by a panel with the cast and crew.

Music supervisor Este Haim, costumer designer Matthew Simonelli, Ashley Brooke, Bel Powley, Billie Boullet and composer Ariel Marx Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for National Geographic

The Boogeyman premiere

Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, David Dastmalchian and director Rob Savage walked the red carpet on Tuesday for the L.A. premiere of their new horror film.

David Dastmalchian, Rob Savage, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Sophie Thatcher and Madison Hu Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Being Mary Tyler Moore premiere

HBO premiered its new Mary Tyler Moore documentary in Los Angeles on Tuesday with the film’s team and special guest Bernadette Peters.

Rishi Rajani, James Adolphus, Debra Martin Chase, Dr. Robert Levine, Terry Sims, Ben Seklow and Andrew C. Coles Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Bernadette Peters Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

With Love screening

Prime Video hosted a screening event to celebrate season two of With Love in Los Angeles on Tuesday with creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, executive producer Andy Roth and cast Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Vincent Rodriguez III, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Scott Evans and Briana Cuoco.

Vincent Rodriguez III, Desmond Chiam, Isis King, Mark Indelicato, Emeraude Toubia, Rome Flynn and Todd Grinnell JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Machine premiere

Bert Kreischer debuted his new Legendary Pictures film on Thursday in Los Angeles, alongside co-stars Jimmy Tatro, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jess Gabor and director Peter Atencio.

Judi Marmel, Iva Babic, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jess Gabor, Mary Parent, Bert Kreischer, Jimmy Tatro, Peter Atencio and Josh Grode Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She Ready Foundation Gala

Tiffany Haddish hosted the inaugural gala for her She Ready Foundation, benefitting foster youth in transition, in L.A. on May 19. Celebrity friends Jimmy Kimmel, Jo Koy and Bert Kreischer were among those in attendance.

Tiffany Haddish and Mario Amy Graves/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Amy Graves/Getty Images

AAPI Heritage Month with D’USSE Cognac

D’USSE Cognac celebrated AAPI Heritage Month with an intimate dinner on May 19, hosted by Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon and beauty activist David Yi, at Monarch. Guests included Christine Ko, Ally Maki, Manny Jacinto and K-pop stars Kevin Woo and Brian Joo.

Manny Jacinto, David Yi and Raymond Lee Roger Kisby

Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party

Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Alan Ritchson, Sung Kang and director Louis Letterier spent their film’s opening weekend together at Charlize Theron’s annual charity event on Saturday. Theron was forced to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19, but the party — held on the Universal Studios backlot — continued on in support of the health, education and safety of youth in Africa.

Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel and Louis Leterrier Presley Ann/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Geffen Playhouse fundraiser

Geffen Playhouse raised $1 million for the theater’s education, community engagement and artistic initiatives at its signature “Backstage at the Geffen” annual fundraiser on Saturday. Cinematographer John Simmons presented the Distinction in Theater Award to Debbie Allen, and All American executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll presented the Distinction in Service Award to Greg Berlanti.

Debbie Allen and Greg Berlanti Courtesy of Jordan Strauss

Asia Society Southern California 2023 Annual Gala

The Asia Society Southern California held its 2023 Annual Gala on Sunday, this year honoring Awkwafina (Culture Visionary), Toni Ko (Business Visionary), Nikesh Arora (Tech Visionary), Noriko Honda Chen (Asia Women Empowered Visionary) and Sonia Cheng (Hotel Visionary).

Awkwafina Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Hammer Museum Kids Art Museum Project

The Hammer Museum hosted its 14th annual K.A.M.P. (Kids Art Museum Project) on Sunday, raising a record $240,000 in support of the museum’s free family programming which serves thousands of children throughout the year. Celebrity readers Gal Gadot, James Corden, and Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price read from their favorite children’s books Kind by Alison Green, Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae, and Action Jackson by Jan Greenberg and Sandra Jordan, respectively.

Gal Gadot Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

James Corden Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Night of Covenant House Stars Gala

On Monday, Covenant House, the largest charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, gathered to celebrate its annual “Night of Covenant House Stars” Gala in NYC, with support from Ariana DeBose, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren and The Kid Mero.

Ariana DeBose Aaron Almendral

Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez David Perlman Photography

Gracie Awards

The 48th Annual Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday as Marlo Thomas was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diane Warren and Shayna Zaid also put on a special performance for guests including Atsuko Okatsuka, Jodi Balfour, Bishop Briggs, Rachel Lindsay, Keltie Knight, Rose McIver, Kerri Kasem, Ellen K and Harriet Dyer.

Marlo Thomas and Diane Warren Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Atsuko Okatsuka and Rachel Lindsay Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The House of Suntory’s 100th Anniversary

The House of Suntory celebrated 100 years of the Japanese spirit with a NYC event on Tuesday where Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola unveilied Suntory Time, a tribute directed by Coppola and starring Reeves. Guests also were shown a teaser for The Nature and Spirit of Japan, an upcoming docuseries starring Reeves and directed by Coppola’s brother Roman Coppola.

Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wild Life premiere

Filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin debuted their new National Geographic documentary, which follows conservationist Kris Tompkins, on Tuesday in L.A.

Chai Vasarhelyi, Kris Tompkins and Jimmy Chin Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night

For the 12th year, B. Riley Securities presented the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on Wednesday at The Beverly Hilton. Actor Chris Spencer hosted the event, which honored Anthony Anderson with the 2023 Golden Glove Award for his commitment to raising awareness for diabetes.

Anthony Anderson, Sugar Ray Leonard and Cedric the Entertainer Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala

On Wednesday, the 2023 ReelWorks ChangeMakers Gala honored Nia Long and NBCUniversal’s Val Boreland, and was hosted by SNL’s Ego Nwodim. Other notable guests in attendance included Lisa Cortés, Yolonda Ross and Krystal Joy Brown.

Val Boreland, Nia Long and Ego Nwodim The Tyler Twins for Reel Works

PATRÓN EL CIELO event

PATRÓN EL CIELO — the world’s first four-times distilled prestige tequila — made its official debut in the U.S. on Wednesday in NYC with a surprise performance by Doja Cat and guests including Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa Thompson, Busy Philipps, Chace Crawford and Jeremy Pope.

Joan Smalls, Tessa Thompson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jeremy Pope Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Thomas Doherty, Darren Barnet and Chace Crawford Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Mr. Saturday Night 92NY event

Billy Crystal sat down for a chat with Bette Midler on Wednesday night at 92NY following the premiere screening of a filmed version of his acclaimed Broadway musical Mr. Saturday Night.

Billy Crystal and Bette Midler Courtesy of Vladimir Kolesnikov/Michael Priest Photography

Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality premiere

On Wednesday, Lucy Liu attended the premiere of her documentary Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality, an exposé of the growing affordable housing crisis in America.