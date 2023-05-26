Events of the Week: ‘You Hurt My Feelings,’ ‘FUBAR’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for You Hurt My Feelings, FUBAR, What Am I Eating? and The Machine.
Master Gardener premiere
Director Paul Schrader and stars Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver attended a special screening and Q&A in NYC on May 19 for their new Magnolia Pictures film, with support from Richard Gere.
Yellowjackets FYC event
The teen and adult casts from the Showtime drama teamed up for an FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
You Hurt My Feelings premiere
Writer-director Nicole Holofcener joined stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, Owen Teague and Jeannie Berlin at the NY premiere of their new film on Monday.
FUBAR premiere
Netflix hosted the world premiere of the upcoming action-comedy series on Monday in L.A. with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Andy Buckley, Gabriel Luna and Tom Arnold. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were also in attendance.
What Am I Eating? dinner
Zooey Deschanel hosted a dinner and conversation at Casita Hollywood on Monday ahead of new Max original series What Am I Eating?
A Small Light FYC
National Geographic hosted a special advanced screening of the A Small Light series finale on Monday in Los Angeles, followed by a panel with the cast and crew.
The Boogeyman premiere
Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, David Dastmalchian and director Rob Savage walked the red carpet on Tuesday for the L.A. premiere of their new horror film.
Being Mary Tyler Moore premiere
HBO premiered its new Mary Tyler Moore documentary in Los Angeles on Tuesday with the film’s team and special guest Bernadette Peters.
With Love screening
Prime Video hosted a screening event to celebrate season two of With Love in Los Angeles on Tuesday with creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, executive producer Andy Roth and cast Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Vincent Rodriguez III, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Scott Evans and Briana Cuoco.
The Machine premiere
Bert Kreischer debuted his new Legendary Pictures film on Thursday in Los Angeles, alongside co-stars Jimmy Tatro, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jess Gabor and director Peter Atencio.
She Ready Foundation Gala
Tiffany Haddish hosted the inaugural gala for her She Ready Foundation, benefitting foster youth in transition, in L.A. on May 19. Celebrity friends Jimmy Kimmel, Jo Koy and Bert Kreischer were among those in attendance.
AAPI Heritage Month with D’USSE Cognac
D’USSE Cognac celebrated AAPI Heritage Month with an intimate dinner on May 19, hosted by Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon and beauty activist David Yi, at Monarch. Guests included Christine Ko, Ally Maki, Manny Jacinto and K-pop stars Kevin Woo and Brian Joo.
Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party
Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Alan Ritchson, Sung Kang and director Louis Letterier spent their film’s opening weekend together at Charlize Theron’s annual charity event on Saturday. Theron was forced to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19, but the party — held on the Universal Studios backlot — continued on in support of the health, education and safety of youth in Africa.
Geffen Playhouse fundraiser
Geffen Playhouse raised $1 million for the theater’s education, community engagement and artistic initiatives at its signature “Backstage at the Geffen” annual fundraiser on Saturday. Cinematographer John Simmons presented the Distinction in Theater Award to Debbie Allen, and All American executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll presented the Distinction in Service Award to Greg Berlanti.
Asia Society Southern California 2023 Annual Gala
The Asia Society Southern California held its 2023 Annual Gala on Sunday, this year honoring Awkwafina (Culture Visionary), Toni Ko (Business Visionary), Nikesh Arora (Tech Visionary), Noriko Honda Chen (Asia Women Empowered Visionary) and Sonia Cheng (Hotel Visionary).
Hammer Museum Kids Art Museum Project
The Hammer Museum hosted its 14th annual K.A.M.P. (Kids Art Museum Project) on Sunday, raising a record $240,000 in support of the museum’s free family programming which serves thousands of children throughout the year. Celebrity readers Gal Gadot, James Corden, and Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price read from their favorite children’s books Kind by Alison Green, Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae, and Action Jackson by Jan Greenberg and Sandra Jordan, respectively.
Night of Covenant House Stars Gala
On Monday, Covenant House, the largest charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, gathered to celebrate its annual “Night of Covenant House Stars” Gala in NYC, with support from Ariana DeBose, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren and The Kid Mero.
Gracie Awards
The 48th Annual Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday as Marlo Thomas was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diane Warren and Shayna Zaid also put on a special performance for guests including Atsuko Okatsuka, Jodi Balfour, Bishop Briggs, Rachel Lindsay, Keltie Knight, Rose McIver, Kerri Kasem, Ellen K and Harriet Dyer.
The House of Suntory’s 100th Anniversary
The House of Suntory celebrated 100 years of the Japanese spirit with a NYC event on Tuesday where Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola unveilied Suntory Time, a tribute directed by Coppola and starring Reeves. Guests also were shown a teaser for The Nature and Spirit of Japan, an upcoming docuseries starring Reeves and directed by Coppola’s brother Roman Coppola.
Wild Life premiere
Filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin debuted their new National Geographic documentary, which follows conservationist Kris Tompkins, on Tuesday in L.A.
Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night
For the 12th year, B. Riley Securities presented the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on Wednesday at The Beverly Hilton. Actor Chris Spencer hosted the event, which honored Anthony Anderson with the 2023 Golden Glove Award for his commitment to raising awareness for diabetes.
Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala
On Wednesday, the 2023 ReelWorks ChangeMakers Gala honored Nia Long and NBCUniversal’s Val Boreland, and was hosted by SNL’s Ego Nwodim. Other notable guests in attendance included Lisa Cortés, Yolonda Ross and Krystal Joy Brown.
PATRÓN EL CIELO event
PATRÓN EL CIELO — the world’s first four-times distilled prestige tequila — made its official debut in the U.S. on Wednesday in NYC with a surprise performance by Doja Cat and guests including Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa Thompson, Busy Philipps, Chace Crawford and Jeremy Pope.
Mr. Saturday Night 92NY event
Billy Crystal sat down for a chat with Bette Midler on Wednesday night at 92NY following the premiere screening of a filmed version of his acclaimed Broadway musical Mr. Saturday Night.
Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality premiere
On Wednesday, Lucy Liu attended the premiere of her documentary Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality, an exposé of the growing affordable housing crisis in America.
