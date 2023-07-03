YouTube Star Grace Helbig Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

YouTube Star Grace Helbig is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

In a nearly eight-minute video shared to her YouTube and Instagram pages on Monday, Helbig detailed learning about her diagnosis a month ago.

“I’ve had a decent amount of time to process and start the process, and so I’m finally ready to share with you,” the 37-year-old said in the video, adding that she was “very nervous” about opening up about everything.

She went on to reveal to her 2.6 million subscribers that she was diagnosed with “triple positive breast cancer” which she said medical professionals have described as “super treatable” and “highly beatable.” Helbig said that the treatment plan will involve six rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and hormonal therapy.

“We’re going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good,” she said.

She recalled having an annual gynecologist appointment a few months ago and noticing a lump on her left breast. She admitted to feeling hesitant to bring it up as she convinced herself she was uneducated about her body but encouraged everyone to not “be afraid to ask the doctor what you think might be a stupid question.” After her gynecologist recommended a list of surgical doctors, Helbig underwent further testing to confirm what was going on.

“I do feel like I have been existing with a big secret, and I just wanted and felt compelled to let you know. This whole thing has been a lot, to say the least. I have been feeling every feeling all day long,” she explained, also giving credit to and expressing her gratitude to her loved ones, who have been “so helpful” amid this medical scare.

She also shared that she has already spoken with fellow YouTuber and author Hank Green, who announced his own cancer diagnosis a month ago: “I have been texting with him, and his videos have been so incredibly helpful. I am now eagerly awaiting for his cancer stand-up to read through, which he has promised to send me, because I’m gonna need comedy through this process.”

She added, “There’s some humor to be found here. The jokes not lost on me that I’ve spent 15 years not using my boobs to get attention on the internet, and yet here we are, and that I’m announcing this during Cancer season.”

As for what’s next, Helbig said, “This is my job now, and I’m going to fight this little bitch of a thing in my left breast as best and as strongly and as gracefully as I can, pun intended.”

Despite it being a “hard few weeks” after finding out, Helbig assured fans that she’s doing okay and “ready to take this on. … I just have to take it one step at a time.”