‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Expecting Third Child

Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with her third child.

The Handmaid’s Tale star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the happy news by sharing a photo of herself with her bump showcased.

“Well here we go. Baby bump #3. Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me,” she captioned the photo, referencing her dog and son, who can be partly seen between her legs.

In July 2021, Strahovski had announced that she and husband Tim Loden were expecting their second child, debuting her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War. She later announced their birth in December 2021 writing on social media, “An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo.”

The couple are also parents to son William, whom they welcomed in October 2018.

In a 2019 interview with Glamour U.K., the actress detailed what it was like returning to film Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale after giving birth to her first baby seven weeks prior in October 2018.

“It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career,” she told the outlet at the time. “Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breastfeeding.” She said at the time it was “crazy being all ‘miserable Serena’ and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy.” Her husband accompanied her on set to help.

Despite “dreading being apart” from her firstborn at the time, Strahovski said she “appreciated every single little moment” spent with him, “including the breakdowns in the middle of the night, where I was just so tired that I was crying and nothing else was happening at the moment, except you’re just devastated that you’re tired.”

“Time flies so quickly with little ones, you know, and the next day they change and they’re not so little anymore and that’s the only time that you get,” she said.