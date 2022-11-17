Zoë Kravitz Reveals Taylor Swift Was a “Very Important Part” of Her Quarantine Pod

Zoë Kravitz spilled the tea in a new interview about quarantining during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with none other than Taylor Swift.

“She was my pod,” the actress told GQ of hunkering down with the superstar and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn as she filmed Matt Reeves’ The Batman in the U.K. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

For her part, Swift had equally nice things to say about her pal, telling the magazine via email, “Zoë’s sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is.”

Part of that art included the duo collaborating on music, with Kravitz credited with co-writing and providing backing vocals on the opaque Midnights opener “Lavender Haze.” (The actress also sang backup on bonus cut “Glitch” from Midnights [3am Edition].)

When The Batman was released, Swift cheered on her friend in the role of Selina Kyle. “@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”

And though it has yet to officially see the light of day, Kravitz has already confirmed that, in addition to contributing to Midnights, she’s also recorded her debut solo album with Swift’s trusty producer of choice Jack Antonoff, which she described as feeling “vulnerable” and “a little scary.”

In the same interview, Kravitz also mentioned that she’s not sure if her HBO show Big Little Lies is going to be returning for a third season.

“We talked about doing a season three a lot, and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking,” Kravitz said. “And I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.”

This story first appeared on Billboard.com