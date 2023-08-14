Zooey Deschanel Engaged to ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott: “Forever Starts Now”

- Share this article on Facebook
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are set to tie the knot.
The happy couple confirmed the news on Monday with a joint Instagram post featuring the two smiling brightly while standing in front of a stone building. Deschanel is holding up her left hand, accessorized with a shimmering engagement ring on her finger. Per People, the first to report the news, Scott proposed on Sunday in Scotland during a family trip with Deschanel’s two children (from a previous marriage) playing a role in the engagement.
The engagement comes after four years of dating for Deschanel and Scott who met in 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke alongside their famous siblings. Deschanel appeared with her actress sister, Bones star Emily Deschanel, and Scott with his Property Brothers collaborator, twin brother Drew Scott. They soon started dating and in September 2019, they confirmed their relationship status during a taping of Dancing with the Stars. She has since appeared on his HGTV show, Celebrity IOU.
Deschanel was previously married to Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children, Elsie and Charlie, and Death Cab for Cutie rocker Ben Gibbard. Scott was previously wed to Kelsy Ully. Deschanel currently stars in the latest season of Apple TV+’s Physical opposite Rose Byrne.
