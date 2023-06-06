Zouk LA Nightclub to Open in Collaboration With SBE in 2024

- Share this article on Facebook
World renowned entertainment and lifestyle hospitality companies, SBE and Zouk Group, are joining forces to bring Zouk to Los Angeles in 2024. Today, SBE announced its new partnership with Zouk Group for the opening of Zouk LA, which will occupy the former SBE nightclub space that once housed the company’s Nightingale concept in West Hollywood.
In 2021, 32-year-old nightlife brand Zouk opened in Resorts World Las Vegas, following a longtime reputation as one of Asia’s best clubs and celebrated for broadening Singapore’s dance music scene.
“It is such an honor to be partnering with Zouk Group, my dear friend Hui and his seasoned team to breathe new air into Los Angeles’ nightlife scene,” Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of SBE, said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “This opening is going to introduce Zouk Group’s constant dedication to innovating and elevating the nightlife experience to Los Angeles for the very first time…we will create the ultimate destination for Angelenos and visitors alike.”
In the redesigned 16,500 square foot space on La Cienega Boulevard, Zouk LA is expected to host a range of global DJs, including Tiësto, ZEDD, Jack Harlow, deadmau5, DJ Snake, Kaskade and RL Grime.
Says Hui Lim, chairman of Zouk Group: “Both SBE and Zouk Group have years of expertise in hospitality, which together, will create a pinnacle experience of nightlife.”
